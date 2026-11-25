Jude Bellingham scores a stunning long-range goal for Real Madrid against PSV Eindhoven, drawing comparisons to Zinedine Zidane while boosting his case for Ballon d'Or contention.

Jude Bellingham delivered a moment of pure footballing artistry during Real Madrid's match against PSV Eindhoven, scoring a spectacular long-range goal that has sparked immediate comparisons to legend Zinedine Zidane. The English midfielder lifted the ball with his left foot, raised it with his right, and twisted it into the far corner in a move that observers described as straight out of the 1990s. This individual brilliance contributed to a decisive performance that helped Real Madrid secure a commanding victory in the competition.

Bellingham Deflects Zidane Comparisons With Humility

Jude Bellingham responded to the widespread acclaim by emphasizing his admiration for his idol, Zinedine Zidane, while downplaying the extent of the similarity between their playing styles. He stated that Zidane is much better and more elegant than he is, noting that the comparisons feel excessive despite the visual echoes of the French legend's classic techniques. Bellingham acknowledged the praise but maintained that he views Zidane as the ultimate benchmark for midfield excellence and elegance on the pitch.

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His humility contrasts sharply with the exuberant celebrations from teammates and fans, including teammate Bernardo Silva who described the goal as special and a work of art. The Englishman himself was surprised by the execution, explaining that he simply hit the ball with the intent to keep it looping rather than driving it hard. He noted that normally he looks for a passing option from that distance but appreciated how the chance presented itself for a shot.

Mouracho Hails Bellingham as the Best Midfielder in the World

José Mourinho, the manager of Real Madrid, declared Jude Bellingham to be the best midfielder in the world following the player's transformative impact on the match against PSV Eindhoven. Mourinho highlighted Bellingham's complete package of attributes, citing his physique, technical ability, vision, and deep understanding of the game as reasons for his superiority. The manager also praised Bellingham's natural leadership qualities and his intense self-demands, which drive him to train rigorously every day.

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Mourinho revealed that Bellingham had suffered an almost injury during the first half but insisted on returning to the field, providing a significant boost to the team's morale. This decision proved pivotal, as Real Madrid went on to dominate the second half, ultimately winning 5-1 with Bellingham setting up Vinícius Júnior for the fifth goal. The manager described the Englishman as absolutely devastating and credited him with changing the game entirely through his energy and determination.

Real Madrid Secures Victory Amidst Growing Ballon d'Or Buzz

Jude Bellingham's performance against PSV Eindhoven has intensified speculation about his potential to win the Ballon d'Or, although the player insists he does not focus on individual awards. He stated that the honor is primarily a concern for journalists and that he is more interested in the confidence and experience he gained from the recent World Cup. Bellingham also noted that his Spanish language skills are improving, although he admits to feeling nervous during media interactions compared to the freedom of the locker room.

At just 23 years old, Bellingham is already matching legendary achievements, having won major leagues and Champions League titles with Real Madrid similar to Zidane's early career. He is set to extend his contract with Real Madrid until 2031, signaling the club's long-term commitment to his development. With seven goals and five assists to his name this season, Bellingham continues to demonstrate why he is considered one of the most complete and unstoppable players in modern football.