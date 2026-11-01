Judge dismisses Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch

A federal judge in Miami dismissed with prejudice President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch over a report on a sexually suggestive letter to Jeffrey Epstein. The ruling means Trump cannot refile the case, and the judge found he failed to prove actual malice.

A federal judge in Miami dismissed with prejudice President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch over a report on a sexually suggestive letter to Jeffrey Epstein.

The ruling on Saturday means Trump cannot refile the case, making the dismissal permanent and incontrovertible. US District Judge Darrin Gayles said Trump failed to prove the defendants acted with actual malice as required by law. He wrote that the lawsuit had attempted to manufacture flaws in the Journal's investigative reporting. The judge said the amended complaint fell short of pleading actual malice.

Also read Wall Street drops to worst day since June after tech stocks sell-off deepens

Gayles added that the allegations regarding malice were conclusory, vague, sometimes inconsistent with the article, and often irrelevant. He also noted the Journal's story did not ignore or minimise Trump's denial. Instead, it informed readers that Trump decried the letter as a fake and denied writing it. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Miami, accused the paper and its reporters of knowingly and recklessly publishing numerous false, defamatory, and disparaging statements.

Advertisement

Judge Cites Actual Malice Standard

Trump claimed these caused overwhelming financial and reputational harm. He had sued for $10 billion, equivalent to about $14 billion. Gayles previously dismissed the suit in April, saying Trump had failed to argue the article was published with intent to be malicious. He then allowed Trump to file an amended complaint in May.

In Saturday's ruling, the judge cited the Supreme Court's 1964 New York Times Co v Sullivan decision, which requires proof that a media outlet knowingly published something false or showed reckless disregard for the truth. The Journal's story was published in July 2025 and detailed an alleged 2003 letter from Trump to Epstein.

The letter was reportedly part of a birthday album compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday by Ghislaine Maxwell, years before Epstein was first arrested in 2006 and later had a falling out with Trump. The letter, bearing Trump's name, included text framed by the outline of what appeared to be a hand-drawn naked woman. It ended with: Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret.

The House Oversight Committee last year published a copy of the alleged note, which consists of a short dialogue between Donald and Jeffrey. We have certain things in common, says Donald, to which Jeffrey responds: Yes, we do, come to think of it. As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you, says Jeffrey.

Epstein Letter Draws Political Scrutiny

A pal is a wonderful thing, the note ends, followed by Trump's signature, which takes the place of pubic hair on the nude outline. Trump denied writing the letter and called the story false, malicious, and defamatory. The report piled scrutiny on Trump from both Democrats and his own Republican party, who rejected his attempts to downplay the saga as a hoax and called for a full release of legal files on Epstein.

Advertisement

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Trump's supporters have been obsessed with the Epstein case for years. They held as an article of faith that deep state elites were protecting a sex ring of Epstein associates, particularly in the Democratic Party and Hollywood.

The president fought for months to prevent the Department of Justice from releasing the so-called Epstein Files but eventually signed a law passed by Congress requiring their publication. Trump's name appears repeatedly in the documents, but he denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any criminal offences connected to the affair. High-profile figures including Britain's former prince Andrew have been publicly disgraced for their associations with Epstein.

Legal Blow in Election Year

Ahead of the 3 November US midterm elections, which will decide control of Congress, Democrats have reportedly spent more than $35 million on Epstein-related advertisements. With a Republican majority in the House and Senate, Trump has so far enjoyed relatively little political opposition since taking office in January 2025, giving the courts a key role in limiting him. The dismissal is a blow to Trump and his administration, which have pursued adversarial relationships with news organisations during his second term.

In addition to the Journal, Trump has targeted CNN, MS NOW, and Politico. He has denounced media outlets that write things he objects to, frequently calling them fake news and insulting their journalists. In a separate case on Sunday, a new suit was filed to prevent Trump's attempt to erect a huge triumphal arch in front of the iconic military cemetery outside Washington DC.

That is one of a number of projects launched by Trump in a bid to put his personal stamp on the capital, including a ballroom at the White House and a laborious renovation of the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491.