Judge dismisses Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against Wall Street Journal with prejudice

A federal judge dismissed Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch with prejudice, ruling that Trump failed to prove actual malice. The case cannot be refiled.

A federal judge dismissed Donald Trump's $US10 billion ($14 billion) lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch with prejudice on Saturday, permanently ending the case over a story about the president's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

US District Judge Darrin Gayles issued the ruling in Miami, saying the president was grasping at straws and had failed to prove the defendants made defamatory statements with actual malice as required by law. The ruling said the lawsuit had attempted to manufacture flaws in the Journal's investigative reporting. When a case is thrown out with prejudice, it cannot be refiled again and the dismissal is permanent and incontrovertible.

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The dismissal is a blow to Trump and his administration, which have pursued adversarial relationships with news organisations during his second term. In addition to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has also targeted CNN, MS NOW and Politico. Trump has denounced media outlets that write things to which he objects and frequently calls them fake news and insults their journalists.

The Journal's Epstein Birthday Article

The lawsuit concerned a Journal article published on July 17, 2025, under the headline Jeffrey Epstein's Friends Sent Him Bawdy Letters for a 50th Birthday Album. One Was From Donald Trump. The story described a sexually suggestive letter and drawing that the paper said bore Trump's name and was included in a 2003 album compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday.

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The letter was reportedly collected by disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell as part of the birthday album for Epstein years before he was first arrested in 2006 and subsequently had a falling-out with Trump. According to the newspaper, the letter bearing Trump's name includes text framed by the outline of what appears to be a hand-drawn naked woman and ends with the words: Happy Birthday, and may every day be another wonderful secret.

Trump denied writing the letter and called the story false, malicious, and defamatory. In his lawsuit, he called the alleged birthday greeting fake and sought $10 billion for what he called damage to his reputation. The Journal did not originally publish the image, though it was released by the House oversight committee in September after it was provided by Epstein's estate.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Miami, accused the paper and its reporters of having knowingly and recklessly published numerous false, defamatory, and disparaging statements, which, it alleged, caused overwhelming financial and reputational harm to the president. Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. In Saturday's ruling, Judge Gayles cited the Supreme Court's landmark 1964 decision in New York Times Co. v.

Judge Cites Actual Malice Standard

Sullivan, which made it harder for public figures to win libel lawsuits by requiring proof that a media outlet knowingly published something false or showed reckless disregard for the truth. The Amended Complaint falls short of pleading actual malice, Judge Gayles wrote. Indeed, the allegations regarding malice are conclusory, vague, sometimes inconsistent with the Article, and often irrelevant to whether Defendants knew or should have known that the statements in the Article were purportedly false.

The judge also noted that the Journal's story did not ignore or minimise Trump's denial. Rather, it informed readers that President Trump decried the Letter as a fake and denied writing it. Throughout the proceedings, the court repeatedly pointed to the newspaper's efforts to obtain Trump's response before publication and its inclusion of his direct denials as evidence that it had followed appropriate reporting standards.

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As President Trump has not plausibly alleged that each Defendant made defamatory statements with actual malice, the Amended Complaint must be dismissed, the ruling said. And because this is President Trump's second attempt to allege his claims, the Court finds that dismissal with prejudice is appropriate. The lawsuit had been dismissed by the same judge in April of this year, saying Trump had failed to make the argument that the article was published with the intent to be malicious.

Trump's Phone Call With Murdoch

But he gave the president a chance to file an amended complaint, which he did in May. According to the amended lawsuit, Trump called Murdoch on July 15, 2025, after Journal reporters contacted the White House about the story. In response, Murdoch stated, I will handle it, which President Trump reasonably interpreted as meaning that Murdoch believed President Trump, and that the article would not be published, the lawsuit says.

A 238-page birthday book contained messages from many of Epstein's friends, including the letter carrying a signature resembling Trump's. In asking Judge Gayles to dismiss the case in September, lawyers for the Journal and Murdoch wrote that the lawsuit threatened to chill the speech of those who publish content that Trump does not like.

Dow Jones, the Journal's parent company owned by News Corp, defended the accuracy of its reporting and previously said it had full confidence in the Journal's work. A Dow Jones spokesperson said: We're pleased with the court's decision. A spokesperson for Trump's legal team shared a statement following the ruling: President Trump will continue to press forward in his powerhouse lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and all of the other defendants.

The President will continue to hold those who mislead the American People with Fake News and smears accountable for their actions. The lawsuit attracted particular attention because it named Rupert Murdoch, one of Trump's most prominent media allies, among the defendants. Murdoch is chairman emeritus of News Corp, whose media empire owns the Journal. The case was one of several Trump has filed in his second term against major media outlets over reporting he has characterised as unfair or false.

Dismissal Is Permanent

The dismissal with prejudice means the case cannot be amended or refiled and is permanently closed unless Trump pursues an appeal. The ruling leaves the Journal's reporting standing, as the court found no plausible claim of actual malice by the defendants.

Separately, Trump has been ordered to sit for a deposition in his $14 billion lawsuit against the BBC, alleging it defamed him by splicing together two pieces of his speech made to supporters before they stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.