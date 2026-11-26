A federal court judge dismissed a sacked Uber driver's appeal after finding it relied on AI-generated quasi-legal nonsense and ordered him to pay Uber's legal costs. The driver was deactivated in September 2025 following complaints from customers.

A federal court judge has dismissed a sacked Uber driver's bid to get his job back and ordered him to pay all of Uber's legal costs after finding his appeal relied on AI-generated quasi-legal nonsense.

Justice Nye Perram berated the driver for repeatedly relying on AI despite it having failed him at earlier attempts to be reinstated. The driver had been fighting to overturn his deactivation from the rideshare giant after Uber booted him from the app in September 2025 following four complaints from customers. Three prior complaints received in the years since 2021 alleged aggressive behaviour.

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Uber Driver Sacked Over Conspiracy Theories

Uber decided to sack the driver after two 21-year-old female customers claimed he called them pretty girls and spoke of conspiracy theories of being stalked and bugged. In the September 2025 incident, the women alleged he asked his ChatGPT to recite to them his employment history and reasons he was fired from his previous job. They also said he asked the AI chatbot to give them his medical history, including that he had been sent to a psych ward.

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After he was told about the complaint, the driver sent Uber about 82 documents outlining why he should keep his job. One was titled The Anatomy of a Systemic Attack: A Forensic Analysis and Accountability Report on the Digital and Institutional Persecution of the driver. Uber proceeded to axe his account. He then sought to overturn the decision via the Fair Work Commission's unfair deactivation code, an unfair-dismissal-style appeals avenue for gig economy workers introduced by Labor last year.

He was unsuccessful, with the commission finding Uber had complied with the code and acted to protect rider safety. The driver then appealed to the full bench of the commission, a panel of at least three members put together to hear significant matters or appeals. It shot down his claims alleging errors of fact and improperly handled evidence in his initial case.

Driver Floods Commission With AI Emails

Hours after his appeal was refused, the driver began sending lengthy emails to the commission complaining about the decision. He was asked to refrain from sending emails, a request he ignored. He sent many more emails, the full bench noted. It is clear that his emails were drafted by AI.

They are, by and large, incoherent, it found. Among the documents with which he flooded the commission was an application to revoke the full bench's refusal of his appeal and for it to be considered by a different panel. This request was thrown out because he failed to argue mistakes in the previous decision, instead relaying his initial arguments about his overall deactivation. The directions sought are largely unintelligible, the full bench said.

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There is much to be said for the view that what has perpetuated the present absurdity is a large language model, it added. Dissatisfied, the driver then went to the Federal Court, seeking to quash the commission full bench's decision against him. Justice Perram dismissed his application, finding he did not establish judicial errors.

Judge Calls AI Submissions Quasi Legal Nonsense

One of his arguments focused on a procedural fairness claim related to his initial unfair deactivation case before the full bench hearing, a decision the Federal Court was not reviewing. His underlying argument is therefore quasi-legal nonsense, Perram said. The large language model which he has very properly disclosed that he utilised in the preparation of the submissions is the source of this nonsense.

Perram said the driver's repeated legal actions relying on AI raise several red flags as to whether he may be a vexatious litigant and should be barred from filing new lawsuits. However, whilst the proceeding is misconceived from top to bottom it is also contained in a single dispute with Uber, the judge said. There is much to be said for the view that what has perpetuated the present absurdity is a large language model.

Growing Concern Over AI In Tribunals

This is a case which was commenced without any reasonable cause, Perram said. The case reflects growing concern about AI use in workplace tribunals. Fair Work Commission president Justice Adam Hatcher said the tribunal's operations are being significantly disrupted by the widespread availability and use of AI tools. Nonsensical Fair Work Commission cases lodged by workers against employers are generating frustration among judges and tribunal members and routinely backfiring on workers, who are left to foot the bill.