Julie Bishop Resigns as ANU Chancellor Amid Governance Concerns and Cost-Cutting Plan

Julie Bishop, the first female chancellor of the Australian National University (ANU), has resigned from her post amid governance concerns and a controversial cost-cutting plan. The decision comes seven months before her tenure was due to expire in December.

Following calls for her to step down from the 'troubled' institution, Julie Bishop tendered her resignation to the university and the Albanese government last night, seven months before her tenure was due to expire in December.

Bishop cited the untenable nature of her position as the reason for her decision. The National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) described Bishop's decision as a chance for the 'troubled university to heal'. Bishop was appointed ANU's first female chancellor in 2020 and her term was due to end on December 31, 2026. The ANU is a government-owned, not-for-profit university and is regarded as a national asset





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Julie Bishop ANU Chancellor Resignation Governance Concerns Cost-Cutting Plan

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