Julie Bishop Resigns As Chancellor Of Australian National University, Leaving Institution In Tatters

Julie Bishop's resignation as chancellor of the Australian National University (ANU) after just seven months brought chaos to an institution already facing tough times under a conservative government. Bishop's appointment was met with optimism but ultimately led to a departure marked by the institution's tarnished reputation and diminished morale.

When Julie Bishop was appointed as chancellor of the Australian National University in 2020, staff were surprised but optimistic. Her appointment brought prestige, but her departure after seven months early left an institution with its reputation in tatters and a chaotic environment.

Specialist senator David Pocock claimed Bishop’s resignation was in the best interest of ANU, while vice-chancellor Bill Shorten hoped her departure would serve as a circuit-breaker and ANU can go back to being a great national research institution





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