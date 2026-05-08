Julie Bishop's Resignation as ANU Chancellor: A Six-Month Lifetime at a University

Julie Bishop's resignation as the chancellor of the Australian National University (ANU) shows that six months can be a lifetime at a university. The vice-chancellor she served alongside resigned in September last year, and Bishop was unequivocal — she wasn't going anywhere. However, she left months earlier, and the reasons for her departure are still unclear. The alleged behaviours range from bullying, harassment, mistreatment, governance issues, financial mismanagement to possible freedom of information breaches by the ANU. Lives have been harmed and livelihoods have been permanently scarred. The pressure on Ms Bishop as the institution's figurehead during this time is significant, and the associated reputational damage to the ANU is substantial.

If a week is a long time in politics, Julie Bishop 's resignation as ANU chancellor shows six months is a lifetime at a university. When the vice-chancellor she served alongside at the Australian National University (ANU) resigned in September last year, then-chancellor Bishop was unequivocal — she wasn't going anywhere.

December 31 was the date when Ms Bishop was due to finish her term, so the obvious question is why — having repeatedly stated she would see her commitment through — did she leave months earlier? And did she jump, or was she pushed? Julie Bishop was due to finish her term as the chancellor of the Australian National University on December 31 this year. A high-profile office holder will always have staunch supporters, opponents, and many others in between.

But some clues as to why further upheaval has beset an already teetering institution are staring students, staff and the taxpaying public right in the face. The alleged behaviours range from bullying, harassment, mistreatment, governance issues, financial mismanagement to possible freedom of information breaches by the ANU.

While it's premature to conclude there is any direct link between these facts, the pressure on Ms Bishop as the institution's figurehead during this time — and the associated reputational damage to the ANU — is significant. Whether it is students missing out on courses they were dedicated to, staff being dismissed or left in the lurch about their futures, or allegations of significant trauma meted out to people within the ANU's wall, lives have been harmed and livelihoods have been permanently scarred.

This may not be the end of the resignations from senior ranks of the ANU. Some are calling on appointed members of the ANU Council to seriously consider whether they should follow Ms Bishop's lead and head for the exits. But amid the turbulence at the ANU, staff and students still profess a genuine love for a place where they learn, work and strive to do their best





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Julie Bishop ANU Chancellor Resignation Six Months Lifetime University Vice-Chancellor Alleged Poor Conduct Bullying Harassment Mismanagement Freedom Of Information Breaches Reputational Damage Pressure Associated Reputational Damage Allegations Lives Livelihoods Scarred Turbulence Staff Students Profess A Genuine Love Place Where They Learn Work And Strive To Do Their Best

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