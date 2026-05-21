Julie Goodwin's Creamy Tarragon and Mushroom Chicken Recipe for Winter

Get ready to indulge in a comforting winter dish courtesy of former MasterChef Australia winner Julie Goodwin. In this recipe, Julie showcases her cooking expertise by sharing a simple yet flavorful recipe featuring chicken, mushrooms, and a rich tarragon and mushroom sauce. The dish is perfect for a cold winter's night, and the recipe includes clear instructions to ensure a tasty and effortless meal.

Former MasterChef Australia winner Julie Goodwin has shared a comforting winter dish on Sunrise , featuring tender chicken in a rich tarragon and mushroom sauce served with mashed potato and steamed greens.

The recipe showcases her bestselling cookbook style and cooking techniques. In the recipe, Julie instructs viewers to sauté the chicken in a large frying pan with butter and olive oil over medium-high heat, then set it aside to cook the remaining chicken. She proceeds to cook the mushrooms in the same pan, adding garlic and flour to thicken the sauce, before gradually adding chicken stock and cream.

Once the chicken is cooked, it is returned to the pan and coated in the sauce. The dish is then simmered for a couple of minutes until the chicken is fully cooked. Julie's recipe is a great way to warm up on a chilly winter night





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Julie Goodwin Masterchef Australia Winter Recipes Comforting Food Creamy Sauce Tarragon Mushroom Chicken Recipes Cooking Sunrise Australian Women's Weekly Cookbook Author

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