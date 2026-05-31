June Oscar Calls for Courageous Dialogue and Indigenous Women's Leadership in Post‑Referendum Australia

Former Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar reflects on her personal journey of family reconciliation, her advocacy for Indigenous women and girls, and the urgent need for inclusive truth‑telling after the failed Voice referendum.

June Oscar , the former Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner, has spent her adult life confronting the legacies of colonial violence while championing the safety and self‑determination of Indigenous women and girls.

In 2015, at the age of 53, she finally dialed the number of a half‑brother she had never met. Though they shared a father, the siblings had been separated by race, by a family history that was deliberately hidden, and by the lingering echoes of what Oscar's grandmother describes as the "killing times" - a period of frontier massacres and forced dispossession. When the call was finally made, Oscar chose honesty as her guiding principle.

The response was unexpectedly warm: her newly discovered brothers embraced her, and the family quickly grew to include nieces, nephews, and in‑laws from Filipino and white Australian backgrounds. Oscar now describes her extended clan as a vibrant, mixed community that celebrates each other's cultures and offers mutual support.

Born on a remote pastoral station 2,500 kilometres north of Perth, Oscar's early years were spent roaming the bush, learning the traditional language of her people, and hunting alongside her mother and grandmother. Stories of survival and resistance were woven into her upbringing, as were warnings that the white man was to be feared and distrusted. These formative experiences shaped her lifelong commitment to justice.

Over the ensuing decades she emerged as a leading advocate for women's safety, a vocal proponent of Indigenous self‑determination, and a tireless campaigner for the rights of First Nations children in her home region around Fitzroy Crossing. Her tenure as Social Justice Commissioner was marked by an emphasis on amplifying the voices of Indigenous women and girls, a focus she deepened during the COVID‑19 pandemic by launching the landmark Wiyi Yani U Thangani (Women's Voices) project.

The initiative convened more than 2,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and girls, bringing their lived experiences to the forefront of policy discussions that have traditionally excluded them. Oscar's latest endeavour is the publication of a reconciliation memoir co‑written with Western Australian journalist Victoria Laurie and released by Reconciliation WA. The book joins a series that has previously featured figures such as former Senator Patrick Dodson and Noongar artist‑activist Dr Richard Walley.

In promoting the memoir, Oscar stresses the necessity of giving Indigenous women a permanent seat at decision‑making tables, arguing that their insights can reshape stagnant institutions and drive meaningful change. The recent failure of the 2023 referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has left many First Nations leaders in a period of reflection. While some have retreated into silence, Oscar maintains that Australia can still cultivate a respectful national dialogue.

She calls for political leaders to provide courageous leadership, for diverse First Nations voices to be represented, and for broader engagement with multicultural and migrant communities in a truth‑telling process. Oscar believes the referendum's short campaign window contributed to its defeat and asserts that the nation must now pursue courageous conversations about shared history and accountability, regardless of perceived risks.

The time, she insists, is now to confront the past, listen to survivors, and build an inclusive future for all Australians





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