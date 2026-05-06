Jury Deliberates in Greyhound Bus Crash Case as Driver Faces Fatigue Charges

A Townsville jury is deliberating whether Peter Jason Cafe, a Greyhound bus driver, knowingly drove while fatigued in a triple-fatal crash on the Bruce Highway. The trial centers on evidence of Cafe’s fatigue, including his admissions and dash cam footage, with the defense arguing it was a tragic accident.

Judge Anthony Rafter has instructed jurors to determine whether Peter Jason Cafe, a 53-year-old Greyhound bus driver, knowingly operated his vehicle while fatigued in a case involving a triple-fatal crash on the Bruce Highway near Gumlu, Bowen, on June 30, 2024.

The incident occurred as Cafe was driving a northbound bus from Rockhampton to Townsville when it veered into the southbound lane, colliding with an oncoming caravan. Cafe has pleaded not guilty to charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and grievous bodily harm in the Townsville District Court. The trial, which concluded after four days of evidence, hinges on whether Cafe was aware of his fatigue and failed to take adequate precautions to ensure safe driving.

Judge Rafter emphasized that the prosecution must prove beyond reasonable doubt that Cafe drove in a fatigued state, knew he was fatigued, and did not take sufficient steps to mitigate the risk. He added that if jurors believe Cafe had a reasonable and honest belief that he was safe to drive, they must acquit him. During closing arguments, Crown prosecutor Monique Sheppard argued that the crash was not an accident but a result of Cafe’s dangerous operation of the vehicle.

She highlighted Cafe’s statements to witnesses, including admissions that he dozed off and acknowledged his fatigue, saying, 'I dozed off, it's been a long night' and 'I had a nod, it has been a long night, I have killed these people.

' She also cited Cafe’s remarks to police, such as 'That delayed departure obviously got to me' and 'Yeah, I suppose I was feeling a bit long in the tooth, yeah, I would have to say that I was,' which the Crown interpreted as admissions of fatigue. Dash cam footage from the bus showed it drifting onto the wrong side of the road hours before the crash, an incident the Crown labeled as dangerous driving, while Cafe’s defense argued it was a deliberate maneuver to avoid a rough patch.

The prosecution also presented evidence from a fatigue expert who identified signs of fatigue in Cafe’s behavior, such as rubbing his eyes, restlessness, and yawning. Additionally, CCTV footage revealed that Cafe took shorter breaks or skipped them entirely, and his logbook contained misrepresentations about his rest periods. Defense lawyer Tom Hancock countered that the crash was a tragic accident, not a crime, and argued that Cafe had sufficient rest before his shift.

He pointed to speed records showing the bus stopped for over 70 minutes during the five-and-a-half-hour journey, asserting that the prosecution could not prove Cafe’s driving was objectively dangerous or that he knew it was. Hancock also dismissed the Crown’s fatigue symptoms as too subtle to predict a microsleep, suggesting that driving long distances overnight would naturally lead to some signs of fatigue.

He further questioned the effectiveness of Cafe’s fatigue management training, noting that some modules were completed in as little as 11 seconds





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Greyhound Bus Crash Fatigue Driving Townsville District Court Dangerous Operation Of A Vehicle Jury Deliberation

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