Jury Finds Live Nation and Ticketmaster Engaged in Harmful Monopoly

A federal jury has ruled that concert giant Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster operated an anticompetitive monopoly in the live entertainment market, dealing a significant blow to the companies in a lawsuit brought by US states and the District of Columbia. The verdict could lead to substantial financial penalties and potential divestitures.

A Manhattan federal jury has determined that Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster possess an anticompetitive monopoly over the major concert venue market in the United States. This significant verdict was reached after four days of deliberation in a high-profile lawsuit brought forth by numerous US states and the District of Columbia, offering the public an inside look at the business that largely dictates the landscape of live entertainment .

The ruling represents a substantial victory for antitrust law, as highlighted by jubilant attorney Jeffrey Kessler. The judge has instructed both legal teams to convene with the United States to propose a schedule for forthcoming motions and the remedies phase of the case.

The trial saw Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino take the stand, addressing, among other issues, the widely criticized Taylor Swift ticket sales debacle of 2022, which he attributed to a cyberattack. During the proceedings, internal communications from a Live Nation employee surfaced, expressing views that ticket prices were outrageous and referring to customers as unintelligent while boasting about profiting excessively. The employee, Benjamin Baker, who has since been promoted, acknowledged the immaturity and unacceptability of these remarks in his testimony.

Live Nation Entertainment, which holds ownership, operational control, booking rights, or equity in hundreds of venues, and its subsidiary Ticketmaster, recognized as the world's largest ticket vendor for live events, now face potential financial repercussions. The verdict could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, including a finding of $US1.72 in overcharges per ticket to consumers across 22 states. Additional penalties and sanctions may be imposed, potentially leading to court-ordered divestitures of certain assets, such as owned amphitheaters.

The civil case, initially spearheaded by the US federal government, accused Live Nation of stifling competition by preventing venues from utilizing multiple ticket sellers. Attorneys representing the states argued forcefully that Live Nation acted as a monopolistic entity, inflating ticket prices for consumers.

Live Nation, however, maintained its stance that it does not operate a monopoly, asserting that artists, sports teams, and venues are the arbiters of pricing and ticketing strategies, and that its market dominance is a result of its success and diligent efforts. The company's lawyer argued that success itself is not a violation of antitrust laws.

Ticketmaster, founded in 1976, merged with Live Nation in 2010. According to statistics presented, the combined entity controls an overwhelming 86% of the concert ticket market and 73% of the overall live event ticket market. The company has a history of drawing criticism from fans and artists alike; grunge icons Pearl Jam famously challenged the business in the 1990s with an antitrust complaint.

Decades later, the Department of Justice, alongside many states, initiated the current lawsuit. Early in the trial, a settlement was reached with the Trump administration concerning its claims, which included caps on service fees at certain venues and the potential for alternative ticketing options. However, this settlement did not mandate the separation of Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

While some states accepted this settlement, over 30 states opted to proceed to trial, believing the federal government had not secured sufficient concessions. New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport stated that the verdict validates their long-held position that Live Nation has unjustly profited from its monopoly at the expense of consumers





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Live Nation Ticketmaster Monopoly Antitrust Law Live Entertainment

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