Jury sees graphic autopsy photos in Queensland pilot murder trial

The trial of Robert Crawford, accused of murdering his wife Frances in 2024, continued with forensic evidence showing a 16cm head laceration and multiple neck abrasions. The defence claims the death was a lawn mower accident.

The Supreme Court trial of a Queensland pilot accused of murdering his wife has been shown graphic autopsy images revealing a 16-centimetre laceration to her head and at least 20 abrasions to her neck.

Robert Crawford, 49, is accused of killing Frances Crawford, whose body was found at the bottom of a retaining wall on their rural south-east Queensland property in 2024. Prosecutors allege he staged her death to look like a lawn mower accident. The court heard Crawford lived a double life and killed his wife to avoid losing millions of dollars in a divorce. Prosecutor Chris Cook described him as a love rat, womaniser and master manipulator.

Also read Robert Crawford Murder Trial: RAAF Pilot's Commanding Officer Testifies on Marriage Tensions

Defence Claims Lawn Mower Accident

Crawford has pleaded not guilty, with his defence team telling the jury the death was a tragic accident. They said Crawford believed his wife died while moving the mower because the sprinklers were about to come on. On Friday, forensic pathologist Andrzej Kedziora testified as the jury was shown bloody images from the post-mortem examination. One image showed a 16-centimetre laceration to the top of Frances head.

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The laceration is quite long, Kedziora said. When we look at the edges, it seems to be quite straight but when you look closely it is a bit ragged. It imitates an incised wound, something done, for example, by a knife, but it is not. The scalp has such a characteristic that it is a very tough part of the body, and if there is a force applied to it, it just almost cracks.

Kedziora said the head injury was caused either by an object hitting Frances head or her head hitting something, which could have been a rock. He found between 20 and 25 abrasions to her neck area, with some overlapping. She had bruising on her jaw, surrounding a red abrasion on her neck, as well as bruising across her chest. An abrasion on her hip was yellow and had no blood.

Expert Testifies On Post-Mortem Injuries

Kedziora said abrasions made after death usually looked yellow. Cook asked whether the injury could have been caused by Frances body being dragged. Kedziora said it was possible, with the injury likely happening after death. The jury was shown photos of Frances back, which also had abrasions.

Kedziora said it was possible these could have been caused by a fall down a rock wall. He said dark red discolourations across her back indicated where blood had pooled from the body resting in place. She had other injuries, including bruising on her face and to her right arm and hand, and a missing, bloody fingernail. Cook asked Kedziora whether the fingernail injury could have been caused by someone struggling to get one arms away from their neck.

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Kedziora said it was possible, and that the injury happened when Frances was still alive. Kedziora earlier told the trial there was a lot of blood in the hair. There was blood on the face. There were several injuries to the head.

Strangulation Injuries Contrast With Accident Claim

The court also heard Frances had haemorrhaging inside her eyes. Kedziora said those injuries were often seen in cases of strangulation. Cook asked Kedziora whether an injury to her chin area was consistent with a lawn mower being picked up and dropped down on her chin multiple times. Kedziora answered: I have great difficulty in reconciling this scenario with this injury.

This week the jury heard evidence that stains were consistent with Frances DNA. A forensic scientist told the court there was no test to determine the age of the stains. The trial before Justice Lincoln Crowley continues.