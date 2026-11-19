The trial of Beau Lamarre-Condon concludes as Crown Prosecutor Brett Hatfield argues murders were premeditated. Justice Natalie Adams prepares the jury for deliberations next week in the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

The trial of Beau Lamarre-Condon for the double murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies has concluded its evidentiary phase, with Justice Natalie Adams confirming that the jury is scheduled to begin deliberations early next week. Crown Prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, delivered his closing address to the jury starting yesterday, continuing today, while the defense team prepares to present their case in the coming days. Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder regarding the deaths of Baird and Davies on February 19, 2024.

Closing Arguments and Trial Timeline

Justice Natalie Adams has outlined the immediate procedural steps for the jury as they prepare to evaluate the evidence. Following the Crown's closing arguments, the jury will hear from defense barrister John Stratton, SC, early next week. After the defense presentation, the judge will provide a summing up to guide the jury through the legal standards required for their verdict. This structured timeline ensures both sides have presented their final positions before the jurors retire to consider the facts.

Also read Crown Prosecutor Sums Up Case in Beau Lamarre-Condon Double Murder Trial

Prosecution Alleges Premeditated Violence

Crown Prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, characterized the alleged killings as acts committed in cold blood by Beau Lamarre-Condon after he developed an obsessive and jealous infatuation with former TV presenter Jesse Baird. Hatfield argued that the events did not occur randomly but were the result of escalating conduct, including stalking and break-ins prior to the murders. The prosecution presented the accused's testimony as a narrative constructed post-facto to explain away two deliberate killings, asserting there is a completely overwhelming case against Lamarre-Condon.

Discrepancies in Defense Testimony

Justice Natalie Adams highlighted significant inconsistencies between the defense case presented by John Stratton, SC, in September and the evidence provided by Lamarre-Condon during his testimony. Stratton initially claimed that Luke Davies possessed a knife when first encountered in the hallway of Baird's home, a detail later altered in Lamarre-Condon's own statement to suggest Jesse Baird held the weapon. Hatfield criticized these shifts as evidence of the accused's dishonesty, pointing to contradictions in how the events unfolded.

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Evidence of Prior Criminal Conduct

The prosecution also detailed a break-in at Jesse Baird's residence on August 17, 2023, where Lamarre-Condon allegedly stole a mobile phone and wallet six months before the alleged murders. While Lamarre-Condon admitted to taking these items, he claimed he was invited to stay the night, a version Hatfield labeled as breathtaking dishonesty. Friends of the accused testified that he referred to Luke Davies by name in early 2024, contradicting Lamarre-Condon's assertion that he was unaware of Davies until after both victims died.

Jury Security and Courtroom Protocols

Justice Natalie Adams addressed concerns regarding jury security after receiving notes indicating that members of the public attempted to approach jurors outside the courtroom. The judge informed the jury that such interactions are completely inappropriate and have been strictly prohibited to ensure a fair trial. As the trial concludes, the focus shifts entirely to the jury's ability to weigh the conflicting accounts of events on February 19, 2024, with a verdict expected following their deliberations next week.