Jury to Visit Home Where Alleged Murderer Staged Wife's Death

A former Royal Australian Air Force pilot, Robert John Crawford, is accused of killing his wife, Frances Elizabeth Crawford, at their Upper Lockyer Valley home in July 2024. The prosecution has alleged that he staged the death and manipulated the scene by sending messages from his wife’s phone to himself after her death.

A jury will visit the expansive rural home where a former Royal Australian Air Force pilot allegedly killed his wife and staged it to look like a lawnmower accident, a court has heard.

Robert John Crawford, 48, stands accused of killing Frances Elizabeth Crawford at their Upper Lockyer Valley home in July 2024. The prosecution has alleged he staged the death and later manipulated the scene by sending messages from his wife’s phone to himself after her death. He is expected to face trial later this year and has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

When emergency services arrived at the couple’s property on Thomas Road about 3.30am on July 30, Mrs Crawford’s body was found at the bottom of a retaining wall. Mrs Crawford was allegedly strangled, according to the prosecution case.

However, the prosecution has not specified where exactly on the property that took place. The jury will visit the scene of the Crawford home as part of the trial later this year, Acting Justice Glenn Martin heard as part of a pre-trial hearing at the Supreme Court on Monday. It’s one of those scenes that it’s not possible to understand unless you’ve stood there, and so the parties are agreed that that would be practical.

The prosecution and defence are also expected to make arguments on what the jury should hear about the pair’s relationship before the death. The hearing is expected to continue tomorrow before Acting Justice Martin





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