Beau Lamarre-Condon, 31, was found guilty of two counts of murder over the shooting deaths of TV presenter Jesse Baird and Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies in February 2024. The court also heard an ex-partner's statement describing troubling behaviour before the murders.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, 31, was found guilty on Wednesday by a NSW Supreme Court jury of two counts of murder over the shooting deaths of TV presenter Jesse Baird and Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies on February 19, 2024.

Baird was a former Network Ten producer and presenter. The former NSW Police officer was also found guilty of breaking into Baird s home six months earlier on August 17, 2023, and stealing his mobile phone and wallet. The court heard that Lamarre-Condon killed Baird after developing an obsessive and jealous infatuation. An ex-partner had given a statement about the now convicted killer, which was not deployed in the double murder trial.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon Found Guilty of Murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Lamarre-Condon Ex-Partner Statement Reveals Obsession

During legal argument in the absence of the jury in November, the court heard details of that statement. Lamarre-Condon s barrister, John Stratton, SC, sought a direction by the judge to the jury that they were entitled to consider his absence of a history of physical violence before the men s deaths. The prosecution would have sought to deploy evidence from the ex-partner if the defence raised Lamarre-Condon s alleged good character.

Justice Natalie Adams said the former partner s statement would be highly relevant if the accused had sought to raise good character generally, because it s very similar conduct to some of the undisputed evidence before the court. Adams asked the Crown: Do you say it shows previous physical violence?

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Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, submitted that this raised questions of the divisibility of violence from domestic violence, and said it was artificial to divide those two concepts in a case like this. Adams said that evidence of stalking and possessive behaviour and escalating conduct up to a murder was before the jury, and it s also in the statement of the former partner.

Judge Questions Good Character Amidst Coercive Control Evidence

She said: There s previous evidence, and evidence in this trial, that he exhibited the sort of possessive and stalking and coercive control conduct that leads to a murder. How can I say he s of good character in that respect? Adams asked Stratton. She added: It is a very fraught matter to suggest he s of good character.

There s previous evidence that he exhibited the sort of possessive and stalking and coercive control conduct that leads to a murder. They are the sort of offences that one sees when dealing with a domestic violence murder. These are the sort of precursors. It s consistent conduct.

Stratton said he sought a direction simply in relation to acts of physical violence and submitted the judge could tell the jury Lamarre-Condon was a person without a history of physical assaults. Hatfield argued that Lamarre-Condon had engaged in a whole escalating pattern of coercive control with Baird, and it was very much the old-fashioned view to assert there was no physical violence. There is violence; that s our case, Hatfield said.

It s very difficult to see how logically those concepts can be separated in a case like this. He pointed to evidence that Lamarre-Condon had gone into Baird s bedroom at night while he was sleeping at least three times, according to witnesses who recalled conversations with the then police officer. He was only charged over one incident.

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The prosecutor said this amounted to serious criminality and intrusive conduct and was really at the upper end of domestic violence-type of conduct. The judge suggested during the parties legal argument that evidence of the accused s increasingly erratic behaviour, or of animus, might be evidence of bad character consistent in the domestic violence context of escalating towards a planned murder. Stratton said: Not all escalating controlling behaviour ends in murder.

He accepted there was a lot of evidence of what could be described as controlling behaviour but said he had never been convicted of an offence of actual violence. Lamarre-Condon s trial heard evidence he repeatedly accessed Baird s phone, read messages from other men, and blocked or deleted male contacts. Baird had been explicit that they were not in an exclusive relationship, the court heard.

Earlier in the trial, a former police colleague was cross-examined by the defence about Lamarre-Condon s reaction to the end of his previous relationship. Barrister James Lang asked: From your discussions as friends with the accused at the end of that relationship, it s the case from your observation that he didn t appear to be worried or obsessed or anything like that? The Crown objected to the line of questioning.

Community Leaders Urge LGBTQ+ Awareness of Abuse Signs

In the absence of the jury, prosecutor Caitlin Diggins said the statement from the accused s ex-partner paints a very different picture. The prosecution would seek to rebut the accused s good character evidence if the defence continued with that line of questioning, Diggins foreshadowed. Michael Woodhouse, chief executive of NSW s leading LGBTQ+ health organisation, ACON, said: There is a clear need for the entire community to be more aware of coercive control including LGBTQ+ communities.

Coercive control, stalking and domestic violence are all criminal acts. More community education is needed to help people recognise the warning signs of abuse across the diversity of our relationships and experiences, and to encourage people to seek help early. The case showed that domestic and family violence occurs in LGBTQ+ relationships and families in the same ways as heterosexual relationships, Woodhouse said.

That means police, support services and the broader justice system must be equipped to recognise, respond and be inclusive of our experiences. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Rainbow Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Hotline (1800 497 212) and Lifeline (13 11 14).