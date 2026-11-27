Crystalbrook hotel chain introduces Feliz Navi-dog, Festive Recovery and Santa's Sleepover packages for Christmas, while Sydney becomes the second city outside the US to launch Uber Elite invite-only tier.

Crystalbrook hotel chain has launched a range of festive Christmas packages, including Feliz Navi-dog, a pet-friendly stay complete with a gift from Santa and in-room dog beds, bowls and treats.

Crystalbrook Christmas Packages for Every Traveller

The hotel group has taken an open-minded approach to the silly season, offering options for every type of traveller. A special Christmas deal for dog owners and their best friends is also available. The Festive Recovery package is a two-night escape for the person who did everything during the day, featuring in-room dining credit and a late check-out. Santa's Sleepover is a family stay with milk and cookies, Christmas colouring-in, a guide to local Christmas lights and breakfast for four.

Also read BBC Banes Bluey Themed Float From South Australian Christmas Parade

This option is particularly appealing for co-parents who won't have the kids on Christmas Day, as the hotel chain believes Santa can come wherever and whenever we choose. Sydney has become just the second city outside the US, after Hong Kong, to launch Uber Elite. The invite-only tier of the ride-share service offers top-of-the-line vehicles, the ability to make special requests such as Coke Zero, and airport meet-and-greets at baggage claim.

Advertisement

This launch is good news for Sydneysiders who prefer not to join the throng at the Uber pick-up zone. Singapore Airlines has unveiled a first-class companion seat configuration that converts into the largest double bed in the sky, rolling out in the second half of 2027.

Luxury Sleep and Travel Programs for Passengers

Meanwhile, the new First lounge at Dubai International Airport features private relaxation areas with daybeds, pillows and blankets, allowing sleep-deprived travellers to live their best lives between flights. Both developments promise to excite those who prefer their transit as horizontal as possible. Emirates has launched its Travel Rehearsal program, designed to help neurodivergent passengers and their families become familiar with flying before the big day.

Sessions in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth have taken participants through everything from check-in and security to boarding. The Perth group even got to explore an aircraft and experience an onboard safety briefing. Mandarin Oriental Conservatorium in Amsterdam is teaming up with Loewe Perfumes to scent an entire festive season, including a special afternoon tea that translates its perfumes into delicate, edible form.

Loewe Perfumes Collaboration with Mandarin Oriental

There is even a Loewe-scented and styled suite for anyone who would rather live inside the gift than unwrap it. This collaboration follows the trend of Loewe candles being the ultimate go-to Christmas gift for a stylish set. Justine Cullen is the Editorial and Strategy Director of Traveller and a former Editor-in-Chief of ELLE and InStyle Australia. She has spent more than 30 years working in the media and is one of Australia's most recognised and award-winning magazine editors.

Advertisement

Author of the memoir Semi-Gloss and the bestselling weekly culture Substack, Late Night Snacking, Justine is a lifelong traveller with a particular interest in the intersection of travel and sociocultural trends.