The justice department has filed notice with the court that Matthew Petracca, a prosecutor from the US attorney's office for the eastern district of New York, is being replaced by Timothy Severo in the case against former FBI director James Comey. The documents did not include any explanation for the change.

James Comey participates in a book discussion on his book at George Washington University in Washington DC on 30 April 2018. The justice department filed notice with the court on Friday evening that Matthew Petracca, a prosecutor from the US attorney's office for the eastern district of New York, is being replaced by Timothy Severo in the case over ex-FBI director's '86 47' post.

The documents did not include any explanation for the change. A justice department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Guardian. The former FBI director is being indicted on two counts of threatening the president and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Former prosecutors have said that the latest charges against Comey are weaker than the earlier ones and speak to acting attorney general Todd Blanche's ambition to use the department of justice to attack perceived political enemies. Trump's grievances with Comey date back to the president's first term, when he led the bureau's counterintelligence investigation into Trump's ties to Russia.

Trump has been using the department of justice to attack perceived political enemies, and critics suggest more charges could be coming against other Trump opponents. Comey has been a vocal critic of Trump and has spoken out against the president's policies and actions. The case against Comey is part of a broader pattern of the department of justice using its powers to target Trump's opponents.

The case has sparked concerns about the politicization of the justice department and the use of its powers for partisan purposes. The outcome of the case will be closely watched by observers, who are concerned about the implications for the rule of law and the independence of the justice department





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