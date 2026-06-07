Justice Robert Beech-Jones Accuses North Queensland Law Association of Cultural Appropriation and Turning Griffith into a Warrior in the Culture Wars

Justice Robert Beech-Jones accused the North Queensland Law Association of ‘culturally appropriating for ideological and political ends’, claiming it had ‘turned Griffith into a warrior in the 21st century culture wars’.

There are good reasons why judges avoid public controversy. The judicial role is to be the arbiters of disputes, not the protagonists. The arena is the place for politicians and those who prosecute the causes which, ultimately, judges may have to adjudicate.

For judges, like umpires, impartiality is a paramount virtue. So they generally let their judgments speak for themselves. Those who do speak extra-judicially wisely confine themselves to dry addresses to law conferences and learned societies, or authorship of legal treatises. A speech last month to the North Queensland Law Association by the High Court’s Justice Robert Beech-Jones appeared to risk crossing that boundary.

The North Queensland Law Association is a body founded in 1992 by a former chief justice, Sir Harry Gibbs, which perpetuates the legacy of Australia’s first chief justice. Its focus is the Constitution; its principal activity is an annual conference which hosts speeches by senior judges and constitutional lawyers.

Over the years, these have included no fewer than 12 current or former High Court judges, including five of the last seven chief justices; chief justices of the Federal Court and state Supreme Courts; many other senior judges and leading silks, a former governor-general and four state governors. Many illustrious law professors have also given addresses, including Michael Coper, George Williams, Anne Twomey and Cheryl Saunders. Griffith’s career spanned both the highest political and judicial offices.

He was twice premier of Queensland and the principal draftsman of the Constitution, as well as being an accomplished man of letters. Given the breadth of his legacy, the conference has often featured not just lawyers, but scholars eminent in other fields including history (Geoffrey Blainey) and political philosophy (Ken Minogue). It has also included senior political figures. Most of the politicians have been conservatives.

In a speech last month to the North Queensland Law Association, Justice Robert Beech-Jones accused the society of ‘culturally appropriating for ideological and political ends’, claiming it had ‘turned Griffith into a warrior in the 21st century culture wars’. This could be insulting to the many judges and scholars who have addressed it; it is particularly disrespectful to the two current members of the High Court (Justices James Edelman and Simon Steward) who addressed its recent conferences in 2024 and 2025.

Beech-Jones offers a highly selective account of Griffith’s political outlook – in my view so misleading as to verge on caricature. He makes no reference to the only scholarly biography of Griffith, published in 1984. He does, however, on four occasions cite a paper on Griffith which I delivered to a legal conference in 2001; yet his interpretation in no way reflects my views. Griffith was to Queensland politics what Deakin was to Victoria – the leading colonial liberal.

A politician whose career was defined by hostility to ‘class politics’ would be astonished to find himself described as ‘Marx adjacent’. His political career followed the not-unfamiliar trajectory from the zealous liberal reformer of his early days to the conservative statesman of his maturity.

One thing for which Griffith’s premiership is best remembered is his use of colonial police to break the shearers’ strikes of the early 1890s – a decision for which Labor politicians at the time, and Labor-aligned historians have ever since, branded him a reactionary. Beech-Jones’ distorted picture of Griffith as a left-wing radical is then used to set up a second straw man argument, against the society itself.

His thesis is that Griffith’s legacy has been hijacked by a sinister right-wing cabal which he describes as ‘ominous’ and ‘a pre-social media echo chamber’, comparing it to the Trumpian in America – a ‘secret handshake club’. He is particularly exercised by two recent speakers – former senator Amanda Stoker and Professor James Allan. Stoker and Allan are both committed culture warriors. Stoker, now a Queensland state MP, sits on the right of the Queensland’s Liberal National Party.

Allan writes entertaining polemics in. Both criticise me for not appointing right-wing ideologues to the High Court





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North Queensland Law Association Justice Robert Beech-Jones Griffith Cultural Appropriation Ideological And Political Ends 21St Century Culture Wars Secret Handshake Club Marx Adjacent Colonial Liberal Hostility To ‘Class Politics’ Use Of Colonial Police To Break Strikes Reactionary Left-Wing Radical Right-Wing Cabal Culture Warriors Queensland State MP Liberal National Party Queensland Supreme Court Federal Court High Court Australia Australia’S First Chief Justice North Queensland Law Association (NQLA) Sir Harry Gibbs Constitution Annual Conference Speeches By Senior Judges And Constitutional L Leading Silks Illustrious Law Professors Senior Political Figures Conservatives Labor Figures Queensland Politics Shearers’ Strikes Colonial Police Liberal Reformer Conservative Statesman Political Career Hostility To ‘Class Politics’ Use Of Colonial Police To Break Strikes Reactionary Left-Wing Radical Right-Wing Cabal Culture Warriors Queensland State MP Liberal National Party Queensland Supreme Court Federal Court High Court Australia Australia’S First Chief Justice North Queensland Law Association (NQLA) Sir Harry Gibbs Constitution Annual Conference Speeches By Senior Judges And Constitutional L Leading Silks Illustrious Law Professors Senior Political Figures Conservatives Labor Figures Queensland Politics Shearers’ Strikes Colonial Police Liberal Reformer Conservative Statesman Political Career Hostility To ‘Class Politics’ Use Of Colonial Police To Break Strikes Reactionary Left-Wing Radical Right-Wing Cabal Culture Warriors Queensland State MP Liberal National Party Queensland Supreme Court Federal Court High Court Australia Australia’S First Chief Justice North Queensland Law Association (NQLA) Sir Harry Gibbs Constitution Annual Conference Speeches By Senior Judges And Constitutional L Leading Silks Illustrious Law Professors Senior Political Figures Conservatives Labor Figures Queensland Politics Shearers’ Strikes Colonial Police Liberal Reformer Conservative Statesman Political Career Hostility To ‘Class Politics’ Use Of Colonial Police To Break Strikes Reactionary Left-Wing Radical Right-Wing Cabal Culture Warriors Queensland State MP Liberal National Party Queensland Supreme Court Federal Court High Court Australia Australia’S First Chief Justice North Queensland Law Association (NQLA) Sir Harry Gibbs Constitution Annual Conference Speeches By Senior Judges And Constitutional L Leading Silks Illustrious Law Professors Senior Political Figures Conservatives Labor Figures Queensland Politics Shearers’ Strikes Colonial Police Liberal Reformer Conservative Statesman Political Career Hostility To ‘Class Politics’ Use Of Colonial Police To Break Strikes Reactionary Left-Wing Radical Right-Wing Cabal Culture Warriors Queensland State MP Liberal National Party Queensland Supreme Court Federal Court High Court Australia Australia’S First Chief Justice North Queensland Law Association (NQLA) Sir Harry Gibbs Constitution Annual Conference Speeches By Senior Judges And Constitutional L Leading Silks Illustrious Law Professors Senior Political Figures Conservatives Labor Figures Queensland Politics Shearers’ Strikes Colonial Police Liberal Reformer Conservative Statesman Political Career Hostility To ‘Class Politics’ Use Of Colonial Police To Break Strikes Reactionary Left-Wing Radical Right-Wing Cabal Culture Warriors Queensland State MP Liberal National Party Queensland Supreme Court Federal Court High Court Australia

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