Justice Thomas Bradley Sworn In as Queensland's 28th Governor

Justice Thomas Bradley KC has been sworn in as Queensland's 28th governor, replacing Dr Jeannette Young. Bradley pledged to engage with communities across the state ahead of the 2032 Olympics.

Justice Thomas Bradley KC has been sworn in as Queensland's 28th governor in a ceremony at Government House on Sunday. He replaces Dr Jeannette Young, who has held the role since 2021.

Bradley Appointed As Queensland 28th Governor

The Court of Appeal judge described the appointment as a tremendous honour. In his first address as governor, Bradley said he looked forward to engaging with people across the state to help harness the wisdom, the skill and the goodwill that is in every community. He noted that his term will capture the lead up to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

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Bradley said the coming years would show the world the best that Queensland has to offer in sport, thought, culture and values. He said the world will learn that in each of those fields, some of the best is already here in Queensland. He added that fresh eyes from around the world will notice more of the detail and perhaps the beauty that is here.

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He continued with an extensive list of Queensland towns and cities visited by him and his partner, Matthew Yoong, this year. He said they aimed to spend as much time out of Brisbane as they spend in it while fulfilling his new role. Over the next few years, we will meet people and we will honour achievements in those and in many other communities across the state, large and small, Bradley said.

Bradley Judicial Background And Education Career

Bradley was born in Cairns and attended school at Clairvaux College in Brisbane. He graduated from the University of Queensland with a law degree in 1987 and was admitted as a barrister in 2000. Three years after becoming a barrister, he was appointed Queen's Counsel, a title held by senior, highly experienced barristers. He had been a sitting judge of the Supreme Court since 2018 and served on the Supreme Court Library Legal Heritage Subcommittee.

He moved to the Court of Appeal in 2025, having been appointed by the Crisafulli government in March last year. He was announced as Queensland's next governor in August. Outside of his career in the courts, Bradley has carried out roles including as chair of the Brisbane Festival Giving Committee, ambassador for the Pinnacle Foundation, and on the Gallery of Modern Art Foundation Committee.

Premier And Opposition Praise Bradley Service

He is also chair of the Brisbane Writers Festival and was the first state-based ambassador for the Pinnacle Foundation, an LGBTQIA+ education charity. Premier David Crisafulli acknowledged Bradley's lifelong commitment to public service and said his career achievements would bring value to the role. These duties call for sound judgment, integrity, and an instinct for treating people with respect, he said. Your career gives Queenslanders every reason to look forward to your service with great confidence.

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Crisafulli also said Bradley's experience in the law had given him strong preparation for the office. You have encountered people at some of the most difficult moments of their lives, he said. You have listened to them, weighed decisions of profound consequence and helped bring resolution. Opposition Leader Steven Miles highlighted Bradley's cultural accolades and said the state was stronger when people in public roles reflected the community.

Outgoing Governor Reflects On Her Tenure

I think there is one thing all of us can agree on: is that representation matters, Miles said. Queensland is stronger when the people in public roles are a reflection of its citizens. Outgoing governor Dr Jeanette Young said she departed the role with a profound sense of gratitude and pride. Serving the people of Queensland as governor has been one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life, she said.

Prior to her role as governor, Dr Young served as Queensland's chief health officer during the COVID-19 pandemic. During her time as governor, Dr Young said she had travelled to all 77 local government areas in Queensland and visited each of the state's public hospitals. She granted royal assent to 168 pieces of legislation, attended 257 consecutive council meetings and welcomed more than 114 diplomatic representatives from overseas.

Dr Young said Queensland's Government House had welcomed more than 100,000 visitors during her time in the role. As I leave here today I have every confidence that Government House will continue to evolve, serve and reflect the very best of Queensland, Dr Young said. The governor appointment does not have a fixed term, but representatives typically spend about five years in the role.