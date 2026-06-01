Justin Gaethje brands Ilia Topuria an 'annoying little bastard' ahead of UFC Freedom 250

Justin Gaethje has launched a brutal attack on Ilia Topuria ahead of their UFC Freedom 250 headliner on June 15. Gaethje branded Topuria an 'annoying little bastard' and a 'gimmick' while also saying he understands why the UFC lightweight king's wife famously left him last year.

Justin Gaethje has branded Ilia Topuria an 'annoying little bastard' and a 'gimmick' while also saying he understands why the UFC lightweight king's wife famously left him last year.

Gaethje has also revealed how he and coach Trevor Wittman are preparing to deal with fighting on The White House lawn in summer, and with potential obstacles including rain, heat, humidity, even gnats. Gaethje is currently a $5.50 TAB outsider for his UFC Freedom 250 headliner against Topuria on June 15. Topuria boasts an almost 90 per cent finish rate - and delights in taking it verbally to his rivals.

Gaethje has suggested it was perilous for any athlete to be 'full of himself' - and pointed to his own most recent victim, Pimblett, as proof. Gaethje and Topuria are effectively polar opposites when it comes to personalities, with Gaethje saying he was young and dumb once too. Gaethje has secured eight tickets for The White House event, ensuring all his immediate family can attend.

The decision to fight outdoors in Washington DC has been branded 'odd' by UFC analyst Joe Rogan, who warned that the weather could be too hot, fighters could become dehydrated, and even asked 'how are they going to f***ing do anything about the bugs?





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