Kade Reed's Debut Mirrors Dragons' Anzac Day Disappointment

Kade Reed's first NRL game for the St George Illawarra Dragons was a microcosm of their season-long struggles, marked by brief moments of hope dashed by errors and a dominant Roosters performance. The Dragons suffered a heavy defeat on Anzac Day, highlighting the deep-seated issues within the club.

The St George Illawarra Dragons ' disastrous season was perhaps encapsulated in the debut of Kade Reed , a game marked by fleeting hope and ultimately, crushing disappointment.

Reed's first significant moment arrived early at Allianz Stadium, amidst the echoes of The Last Post and the discontent directed at Kyle Flanagan. The Dragons launched an attack, regaining possession and swiftly passing to Reed, the newcomer, who found himself with the ball on a grand stage. Despite his slight build, Reed assessed the scattered defense and delivered a remarkable 35-meter spiral pass to winger Matt Feagai, who successfully grounded the ball.

A wave of excitement swept through the stadium, with fans envisioning a potential turning point – a new era for the Dragons under Dean Young, the emergence of a future star, or even a stunning upset. For a brief moment, all seemed possible as the underdogs took the lead and Reed made an immediate impact, all within the first five minutes.

However, the optimism was swiftly extinguished by the intervention of the bunker. A microscopic knock-on by Tyrell Sloan in the build-up to the try was identified, leading to the try being disallowed. The stadium, previously erupting with energy, fell silent. This setback proved to be a foreshadowing of the Dragons' overall performance.

The bunker would intervene again later in the game, denying Reed a second try due to an obstruction. It felt symbolic of a day where everything went wrong for the Dragons. The initial surge of hope following Manly's coaching change failed to materialize for the Red V. The departure of Shane Flanagan and his staff did not result in any noticeable improvement for the team languishing at the bottom of the NRL ladder.

On Anzac Day, a day of significant importance in club football, the Dragons demonstrated that their struggles were far from over. The team was disjointed and conceded a staggering 11 tries, with multiple players spending time in the sin bin, making a comprehensive assessment of Reed's performance difficult. He was operating behind a forward pack that lacked genuine impact, resulting in limited possession and frequent turnovers. Despite the challenging circumstances, Reed showed glimpses of potential.

He earned a repeat set with a well-placed attacking kick and attempted another shortly after, albeit on the third tackle. However, he also faced intense pressure from the Roosters' Siua Wong, who relentlessly targeted him defensively. Reed's defensive statistics reflected the struggle, with 10 tackles made and six missed. Frustration was evident when he inadvertently kicked the corner post after failing to contain Robert Toia and Mark Nawaqanitawase in a defensive sequence that led to a try.

By the final siren, Reed's Fantasy Footy score stood at a meager six points. In stark contrast, Sam Walker delivered a dominant performance, earning the Ashton Collier Spirit of Anzac Medal and setting a personal record with 26 points from two tries and nine conversions. The Dragons' problems are deeply rooted, and there is no quick fix. Neither Dean Young, Kade Reed, nor any single individual holds the solution.

Following this game, all three are likely questioning the challenge they have undertaken. The Dragons' performance highlighted a lack of cohesion and resilience, leaving fans and observers alike wondering what the future holds for the struggling club





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