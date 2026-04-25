Kade Reed's Debut Mirrors Dragons' Anzac Day Disaster

Kade Reed’s first NRL game for the St George Illawarra Dragons was a microcosm of their struggling season, filled with fleeting hope quickly dashed by errors and a dominant Roosters performance. The Dragons suffered a heavy defeat on Anzac Day, highlighting the deep-rooted issues within the club.

The St George Illawarra Dragons ' disastrous season was perhaps encapsulated in the debut of Kade Reed , a game marked by fleeting moments of promise immediately extinguished by frustrating setbacks.

Reed’s first significant play arrived early in the Anzac Day clash against the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium, amidst the echoes of The Last Post and the audible disapproval directed at Roosters halfback Kyle Flanagan. The Dragons launched an attacking kick, regained possession, and swiftly moved the ball to Reed, the debutant, who found himself with the ball in hand on a major stage.

Despite his slight stature, Reed calmly assessed the scattered Roosters defense and delivered a remarkable 35-meter spiral pass to winger Matt Feagai, who collected the ball cleanly and scored a try. The stadium erupted, with fans of both teams and neutral observers alike rising to their feet, believing they were witnessing a potential turning point – a new era for the Dragons under Dean Young, the emergence of a future star, or even a monumental upset.

For a brief, exhilarating moment, all these possibilities seemed within reach. The underdogs had struck first, Reed had made an immediate impact, and the game clock barely showed five minutes elapsed.

However, the joy was short-lived. The bunker intervened, identifying a minuscule knock-on by Tyrell Sloan in the build-up to the try. The try was disallowed, and the stadium, previously buzzing with excitement, fell silent. This proved to be a foreshadowing of the day to come for Reed and the Dragons.

The frustration continued to mount throughout the game. Later in the match, Reed crossed for what appeared to be a legitimate try under the posts, only for the referee to rule it out due to an obstruction. It felt symbolic of the Dragons’ overall struggles – a day where everything that could go wrong, did.

The sacking of Shane Flanagan had initially provided a temporary boost, but the team failed to respond in a meaningful way, mirroring the lack of impact seen after similar coaching changes elsewhere. On Anzac Day, a day steeped in tradition and significance, the Dragons demonstrated that their problems run far deeper than a simple change in leadership. The team was thoroughly outclassed, conceding 11 tries and having multiple players sent to the sin bin.

In such a disjointed performance, it was difficult to fairly evaluate Reed’s contribution. He was consistently playing behind a forward pack that lacked dominance and often struggled to secure possession. The Dragons had limited opportunities with the ball, frequently turning it over, and Reed found himself under constant pressure from the Roosters’ defense, particularly from Siua Wong, who relentlessly targeted him.

There were glimpses of potential, such as when Reed earned a repeat set with a well-placed attacking kick, but these moments were overshadowed by the team’s overall struggles. He finished the game with a modest tackle count and a concerning number of missed tackles, culminating in a visible display of frustration when he kicked the corner post after failing to make a crucial tackle.

Ultimately, the game highlighted the immense challenges facing the Dragons and the daunting task ahead for Dean Young and Kade Reed. Sam Walker, the Roosters’ halfback, was awarded the Ashton Collier Spirit of Anzac Medal for his outstanding performance, scoring a personal best of 26 points. The Dragons’ issues are systemic and require more than just a new coach or a promising rookie.

The defeat served as a harsh reality check for all involved, leaving them questioning their commitment and the path forward. Reed’s Fantasy Footy score of six points perfectly encapsulated his difficult debut. The game was a stark reminder that rebuilding a struggling team is a long and arduous process. The Dragons’ performance exposed deep-seated problems within the club, and the road to recovery will be long and challenging.

The initial optimism surrounding Reed’s arrival quickly dissipated, replaced by a sense of disillusionment and uncertainty. The Dragons’ woes are far from over, and the future remains uncertain for both the team and its newest recruit. The game served as a painful lesson for all involved, highlighting the need for significant changes and a renewed commitment to success.

The Dragons need to address fundamental issues within the organization to avoid further decline and begin the arduous journey towards reclaiming their former glory





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