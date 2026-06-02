Kae Tempest on Gender Euphoria, Artistic Renewal, and New Music

After years of struggling with depression and panic attacks, artist Kae Tempest discusses how embracing their trans identity has revitalized their creativity and live performances. Their new album Self Titled champions the trans community, and they reflect on navigating vocal changes and releasing a demanding second novel.

Kae Tempest , a multifaceted artist known as a poet, rapper, musician, playwright, novelist, and essayist, has built a distinguished career marked by critical accolades. At just 28, they became the youngest recipient of the Ted Hughes Award for their epic poem Brand New Ancients, and their work has been recognized by the Mercury Prize and the Brit Awards, among others.

They have collaborated with renowned producer Rick Rubin and won the Silver Lion at the Venice International Theatre Festival. For many years, Tempest battled severe depression and panic attacks, often triggered by the disconnect between their public performing persona and private self. This struggle was compounded by unresolved gender dysphoria. In recent years, after affirming their gender and transitioning, Tempest has experienced a profound renewal, both personally and artistically.

Their latest album, Self Titled, is a celebratory and defiant tribute to the trans and gender-diverse community, reflecting their own journey and confronting rising anti-trans sentiment. The album also presented new creative challenges as Tempest adapted to the changes in their voice post-transition. While fear about how vocal changes might affect their career once deterred them, they now embrace the new sonic space.

Beyond music, Tempest has completed a second novel, Having Spent Life Seeking, a deeply intensive work following a gender-diverse protagonist. They look forward to a brief respite after their upcoming Australian tour before returning to creation, expressing awe at the interconnectedness of personal authenticity and collective resonance





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kae Tempest Transgender Gender Transition Self Titled Album Trans Rights Panic Attacks Depression Mercury Prize Ted Hughes Award New Novel Having Spent Life Seeking Voice Change Australian Tour Artistic Renewal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gender Divide Persists in VCE Study Scores Despite Closing GapMale and female students are closing the gap in study scores for VCE subjects including business management and physical education, but a sharp gender divide in outcomes remains across STEM and humanities courses.

Read more »

VCE gender gap: How boys and girls are closing the school subject divideWhile boys are still dominating STEM subjects and girls are outperforming in the humanities, it’s physical education that’s bringing students together.

Read more »

VCE gender gap: How boys and girls are closing the school subject divideWhile boys are still dominating STEM subjects and girls are outperforming in the humanities, it’s physical education that’s bringing students together.

Read more »

Euphoria season 3 finale recap: Guns, drugs and Rue's fateHere's your recap of season 3, episode 8 of Euphoria. There are spoilers. You have been warned.

Read more »