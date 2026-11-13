Kalyn Ponga and Reece Walsh Face Off in World Cup Final

The 2024 Rugby League World Cup final pits Kalyn Ponga against Reece Walsh. Two dominant players clash as the Golden Boot debate reaches its peak.

The 2024 Rugby League World Cup final is set to feature a decisive clash between two of the sport's most electrifying talents, Kalyn Ponga and Reece Walsh. The match represents more than just a contest for the championship trophy, as it also serves as the ultimate battleground to determine who truly deserves the Golden Boot award. This prestigious accolade, typically reserved for the best player in international test matches throughout the year, has sparked intense debate due to its premature timing.

Reece Walsh Dominates Australian Attack

Reece Walsh has delivered a performance for the Australian Kangaroos that many experts argue makes him the strongest candidate for the Golden Boot. The Australian fullback has displayed game-bending abilities, scoring a length-of-the-field try in the tournament opener against New Zealand. He also recorded five try assists against the Cook Islands and scored a hat-trick against Samoa. His consistency is highlighted by having as many man-of-the-match awards in this tournament as Kalyn Ponga has completed games. Walsh overcame a challenging premiership hangover with Brisbane to return to peak form, proving his loyalty to coach Kevin Walters who selected him despite initial uncertainties about his squad spot.

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Kalyn Ponga's Transformation for New Zealand

Kalyn Ponga has experienced a remarkable evolution since switching his allegiance to New Zealand following changes to Test eligibility laws. His journey mirrors his transformative season with Newcastle, where he shifted from a talented player to a great one based on emotional commitment rather than technical adjustment. Ponga accepted the opportunity to play for the Kiwis with enthusiasm, rushing back from a serious injury to face tough opponents. He has thrown himself into contests heart-first, displaying the most whole-hearted and inspiring play of his career. This new demeanor contrasts sharply with his earlier days, where his star power sometimes overshadowed his team dynamics.

The Controversy of the Golden Boot Award

The awarding of the Golden Boot to Kalyn Ponga after just 150 minutes of international football has raised questions about the credibility of the honor. Critics argue that presenting the award before the World Cup final undermines its significance. If New Zealand wins and Ponga performs well, the decision will be vindicated by the result. However, if Australia wins and Reece Walsh delivers a standout performance, it will highlight the flawed process of honoring a player before the biggest game of the year. Many believe the award should have been delayed until after full-time on Sunday to accurately reflect the season's best contributor.

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Head-to-Head Rivalry Defines the Match

The narrative of the final is heavily influenced by the recent history between these two stars. Kalyn Ponga secured the Queensland fullback job earlier in the year, but Reece Walsh struck back in their showdown three weeks ago. That match resulted in both players generating highlight-reel moments, though Ponga suffered a broken arm in the process. His return from injury has arguably contributed to his award win, but his on-field intensity has remained unwavering. Walsh, meanwhile, continues to play with uncontainable emotion, bursting onto the scene with chest-beating celebrations and acrobatic feats. This rivalry adds a compelling layer to the final, as both men shape their countries' fortunes on the biggest stage.

Stakes for the Championship and Legacy

This final caps a year defined by the back-and-forth dominance of Ponga and Walsh. Their battle on Sunday will determine who wins the war for supremacy in rugby league. For New Zealand, Ponga represents a new era of emotional investment and fearless play. For Australia, Walsh embodies resilience and explosive talent after overcoming personal and professional challenges. The outcome will not only decide the World Cup champion but also settle the debate over who is the best player in the world. Fans and analysts alike are waiting to see which style of play prevails under the pressure of the final moment.