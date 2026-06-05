Kalyn Ponga's Tackling Technique Under Scrutiny

Kalyn Ponga's tackling technique has been questioned once again, following a similar incident in Origin I where he was sent off for a shoulder charge.

Kalyn Ponga 's tackling technique has been questioned once again, following a similar incident in Origin I where he was sent off for a shoulder charge .

The Fox League panel took a closer look at the tackle during halftime, with Braith Anasta asking if it deserved to be penalized. Greg Alexander stated that Ponga's technique problem with tackling is evident, and he should be cautioned about the way he approaches tackles. Ponga may have stopped a Warbrick try with that play, but he wasn't so lucky in the second half when trying to tackle Jahrome Hughes.

Hughes ran straight over Ponga 20 meters out to score a try, with the fullback's technique letting him down. Ponga at least made some effort to wrap his arms, but it looked awkward as Hughes was able to shove him off with ease. In a huge scare to the Knights and Maroons, Ponga was wincing while clutching his shoulder but he was able to play on.

The incident raises questions about Ponga's tackling technique and whether it is a recurring issue. The Fox League panel's discussion highlights the need for Ponga to address his technique problem to avoid any further incidents. Ponga's ability to play on despite the scare is a testament to his resilience, but the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proper tackling technique.

The Knights and Maroons will be hoping that Ponga can learn from this experience and improve his tackling technique to avoid any further injuries or controversies





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Kalyn Ponga Tackling Technique Origin I Shoulder Charge Fox League Panel

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