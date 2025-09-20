Kamala Harris Memoir Sparks Controversy: Insider Revelations on Biden Administration

Kamala Harris's upcoming memoir, 107 Days, reveals candid criticisms of the Biden administration, including her own hesitancy in challenging President Biden's re-election bid, concerns about his campaign abilities, and the challenges she faced within the White House. The book also details her foreign policy initiatives and her perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, promising to reshape narratives around key political moments.

Kamala Harris 's forthcoming memoir, 107 Days, details her experiences during and after the 2020 US election and her time as Vice President, stirring controversy even before its release. The book, a copy of which was obtained by the ABC, offers a candid assessment of the political landscape, her relationship with President Joe Biden , and her perspective on critical policy decisions.

Harris doesn't shy away from offering critiques, creating immediate ripples within Democratic circles and potentially reshaping narratives about key moments in recent political history. Her reflections expose the inner workings of the Biden administration and offer a critical examination of the strategies and decisions made during a pivotal time for the United States, with the memoir poised to ignite debate across the political spectrum.\Within the pages of 107 Days, Harris doesn't hesitate to critique the decisions of those around President Biden, including herself, for not challenging his decision to seek re-election. She describes this decision as reckless, emphasizing that such a choice should not have been driven by ego or ambition. Harris also recounts her concerns regarding Biden's ability to campaign effectively, referencing his increasing verbal stumbles and fatigue. Despite her reservations, Harris portrays herself as fiercely loyal, which she attributes as a key factor in her reluctance to push Biden to step aside. However, the book reveals her frustration when her loyalty was questioned by the former president and his family. A particularly striking anecdote details a phone call from Biden hours before a debate with Donald Trump, where he voiced concerns about her support among powerful figures in Philadelphia, a distraction that she found puzzling and self-centered during a critical moment. These revelations paint a picture of a complex relationship and offer an insider's view into the dynamics within the Biden White House. Harris also writes that the Biden White House rarely defended her from attacks, even adding fuel to negative narratives that sprung up around her. She noted that getting anything positive said about her work or any defense against untrue attacks was almost impossible. Harris also recounts moments of personal reflection, including a regretful comment about her alignment with Biden during a talk show appearance. The book reflects the challenges of her role and the tensions that existed, offering a candid portrayal of her journey through the political arena and the intricacies she had to navigate.\Furthermore, the memoir sheds light on Harris's actions on the international stage, including her efforts to mend strained relationships with allies. She describes her 2021 visit to France, aimed at repairing the diplomatic fallout from the Australia-UK-US security pact. Harris details the difficulties encountered and her efforts to rebuild bridges with French leaders, including a successful meeting with Macron, which seemed to 'warm the chill' between the US and France. Harris reflects on her interactions with researchers and wishes that politicians conducted more research before drafting policies. The book also addresses the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the pressure she faced. During the election campaign, many Democrats hoped Harris would take a stronger stance than Biden against the harming of innocent Palestinians in Gaza. While she maintained steadfast support for Israel, her language occasionally reflected a more critical view. She expresses frustration with Biden's perceived inability to show genuine empathy for Palestinians, writing about her efforts to persuade him to express similar compassion for Gazan civilians as he showed for Ukrainians. The upcoming memoir, 107 Days, provides a comprehensive narrative that will undoubtedly spark discussion and shape perceptions of Harris's political journey and her contributions during a transformative period in American politics, offering unique insights into the interplay of political personalities, policy decisions, and international relations





