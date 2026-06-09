Kane Evans Becomes Second NRL Player to Come Out as Gay, Revealing Decades of Struggle and Hope for Change

Kane Evans, a former NRL player, has publicly come out as gay, sharing his decades-long battle with denial, substance abuse, and suicidal thoughts. His revelation, the second by an Australian rugby league player, has drawn praise from legends like Anthony Minichiello and advocates who say it may save lives and push the sport toward greater inclusivity.

Kane Evans , a 34-year-old former NRL player, has publicly come out as gay in an emotional interview, becoming only the second professional rugby league player in Australian history to do so after Ian Roberts in 1995.

Evans revealed that he lived in denial about his sexuality throughout his career, enduring a private battle that led to substance abuse, homelessness, and thoughts of suicide. He stated that his three main life goals were to play NRL, buy his parents a house, and then end his life. His confession has drawn widespread support from former players and LGBTQ advocates.

Rugby league legend Anthony Minichiello praised Evans, suggesting he may have saved lives by speaking out and emphasizing that the NRL has progressed significantly, though he acknowledged Evans was not ready to come out during his playing days. Former AFL player Mitch Brown, who is openly bisexual, highlighted the impact of Evans' vulnerability in a hyper-masculine sport environment and called for top-down cultural change, stressing that leaders like coaches and captains must drive inclusive standards.

Hayley Conway of Pride Cup commended Evans' courage and urged all sporting bodies to actively support LGBTQ athletes, ensuring they feel safe and belong. Both the NRL and AFL have faced issues with homophobic slurs in recent years, underscoring the need for continued progress. In the interview with Nine's 100% Footy, Evans detailed his decades-long struggle, beginning at age 15, where he concealed his sexuality, turning to alcohol and drugs to cope.

This turmoil resulted in him couch-surfing and sleeping in parks, deepening his despair. His decision to finally speak out, despite calling it his "worst nightmare," marks a turning point. He expressed a sense of liberation by saying it aloud, hoping to show others they don't have to live in such pain.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with Minichiello asserting that teammates would have supported him had he come out earlier, and Brown noting that many athletes remain closeted due to the perceived toughness of their sports. Conway stressed that organizations must be vocal and stand behind players who choose to be honest about their identity. The broader context includes the historical significance of Evans coming out, following Ian Roberts' landmark disclosure nearly three decades ago.

While there have been improvements, incidents of homophobia in both the NRL and AFL reveal ongoing challenges. Advocates emphasize that cultural transformation requires commitment from all levels, especially leadership within clubs. Evans' story underscores the mental health toll of hiding one's identity and serves as a catalyst for change, encouraging other athletes to seek support and live authentically.

The collective support from figures like Minichiello, Brown, and Conway highlights a growing movement toward inclusivity, yet the need for proactive measures remains critical to prevent future suffering and ensure safety for LGBTQ individuals in sports.





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