Kane Evans shares emotional journey from homelessness to recovery

Former NRL star Kane Evans discusses his battle with addiction and homelessness before finding strength through rehab and entering the world of bare knuckle boxing.

Kane Evans , a man once known for his imposing presence as a prop for the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels, has recently shared a profoundly moving account of his life after professional rugby league.

For many fans, Evans was a symbol of strength and power on the field, but behind the scenes, he faced a devastating descent into darkness that nearly claimed his life. After his tenure with the New Zealand Warriors ended in 2021 and a subsequent stint with Hull FC in England concluded, Evans attempted to transition into the business world. He partnered with Frank Karipidis to open Bestic Espresso, a coffee shop in Sydney.

However, the venture did not survive, and its closure last year triggered a catastrophic spiral in his personal life. The loss of his professional identity and financial stability left him vulnerable, leading him down a path of severe addiction and eventual homelessness. For a period of time, the former Fiji international found himself sleeping in public parks, hiding in the shadows, and battling a mental war that felt impossible to win.

In his most candid moments, Evans admitted that there were times when he hoped he would pass away before he could even find the help he desperately needed. The journey from the depths of despair back to a place of stability has been an arduous one, but Evans is now celebrating a significant milestone of 100 days of sobriety.

He took to social media to share a series of haunting yet hopeful images of the very parks where he once sought shelter, reflecting on how humbled and grateful he feels to have survived. This transformation was not a solitary effort; Evans credits his recovery to the grace of God and the unwavering support of those who provided him with housing and prayer during his darkest hours.

A pivotal moment in his recovery was his decision to check himself into a rehabilitation center, a move he describes as both incredibly difficult and immensely rewarding. Through this process, he sought to find understanding, self-love, and a renewed sense of purpose.

His openness about these struggles has resonated deeply within the sporting community, drawing praise from legendary figures such as Brisbane Broncos great Alex Glenn, who lauded Evans for his strength in acknowledging his vulnerabilities and his courage in bouncing back from such a profound low. Now, Evans is not only rebuilding his mental and emotional health but is also reclaiming his physical vitality.

Currently employed by a scaffolding business called Oceania Access, he has dedicated himself to a strict regimen of healthy eating and rigorous training. The results are evident in his current physique, which has sparked conversations online, with some followers suggesting he looks fit enough to return to the NRL. While his days as a professional rugby league player are officially over, Evans is preparing to enter the sporting arena once again, albeit in a far more visceral format.

He has been confirmed as a competitor in the new World Bare Knuckle Fighting league, showcasing a different kind of toughness than the one required on the football field. This transition from the invisibility of homelessness to the spotlight of combat sports serves as a powerful testament to the human spirit's ability to endure and evolve.

His story serves as a beacon of hope for anyone struggling with addiction or mental health issues, proving that no matter how far one has fallen, recovery and redemption are always possible with the right support and a will to fight





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