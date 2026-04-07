Kangaroo Island Ferry Service Delayed Again, Transport Minister Confirms

The launch of Kangaroo Island's new ferry service will be delayed for a second time, the transport minister has confirmed. The two new ferries, delivered by SeaLink, were initially expected to begin service in early 2025, but the commencement date was moved to June 1, 2026. Now, the service won't be ready by this deadline.

The eagerly awaited new ferry service for Kangaroo Island has hit another snag, with the transport minister announcing that the launch will be delayed yet again. The two new ferries, acquired from SeaLink, were initially slated to begin operations in early 2025. However, this timeline was revised last year, pushing the commencement date to June 1, 2026. Now, it appears this date will also be missed, as confirmed by the newly appointed transport minister, Joe Szakacs.

The minister, speaking on ABC Radio Adelaide, stated unequivocally that the ferries would not be ready by the June deadline. While a specific revised start date wasn't provided, the minister expressed his expectation that the service would commence sometime within the current year. The first of the two ferries, the Wanggami, arrived in Port Adelaide on April 6 after its journey from Batam, Indonesia, marking a milestone despite the ongoing delays. The second ferry, the Ruwi, is expected to arrive in the coming months, according to a statement from the Department of Infrastructure and Transport. The Wanggami has already received its Domestic Commercial Vessel accreditation from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority and will undergo testing in Outer Harbour in the upcoming months. The community awaits further news on the commencement of the new service.\Adding to the frustration surrounding the delays, Kangaroo Island Mayor Michael Pengilly voiced his strong disappointment with SeaLink's communication throughout the project. The mayor described the communication as 'pathetically inadequate,' highlighting the lack of sufficient information flow to the local community. Councillor Sam Mumford, a local farmer on Kangaroo Island, echoed a more tempered perspective, acknowledging the global challenges that could contribute to project delays. He emphasized the long-term benefits of the new ferry service for the island, underscoring its crucial role as a lifeline for the community. Mumford's primary concern revolved around the period during which the current ferry service would be disrupted during the transition to the new vessels. He stressed the importance of timely and clear communication regarding any shutdown period, to ensure the community can make necessary plans. The community relies on this ferry service and needs to be prepared for the change. The minister has also voiced his disappointment in SeaLink's communications. Mr. Szakacs conveyed that he had made his dissatisfaction clear and requested additional information from the company. The Department of Infrastructure and Transport spokesperson said that matters 'out of the direct control' of the manufacturer had contributed to the delays. SeaLink has been contacted for comment.\The delays have understandably sparked considerable discussion and speculation within the close-knit Kangaroo Island community. The new ferries are critical infrastructure for the island. The ability to travel to and from the mainland is crucial for island residents and businesses. The ferries are essential for transporting goods, facilitating tourism, and connecting the island to the rest of the world. Cr Mumford further elaborated on the long-term perspective, emphasizing the importance of these vessels for the next 25 years. This perspective aims to soothe the island community’s concerns. The overall sentiment is a mixture of anticipation and apprehension, with a clear understanding of the new ferries' critical importance to the island's economic and social well-being. The community is prepared to wait but is understandably keen on receiving transparent and timely updates from SeaLink and the government. The timely arrival of the second ferry, the Ruwi, and a concrete operational timeline are now awaited. The focus is to make sure everything works and that the communication improves. SeaLink has been contacted for comment. Stories from farms and country towns across Australia are delivered each Friday





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Kangaroo Island Ferry Sealink Delay Transport

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