Kangaroos and Jillaroos Set for NRLW Grand Final Showdown

Australia's men and women face New Zealand in separate NRL Grand Finals, with the Jillaroos first against Kiwi Ferns.

The National Rugby League prepares for a historic doubleheader as Australia's men and women face their New Zealand counterparts in separate Grand Final matches. The women's title match begins the day's action, with the Jillaroos taking on the Kiwi Ferns before the men's trophy is contested by the Kangaroos and Kiwis. This scheduling ensures a full day of elite rugby league action across the country.

Jillaroos Captain Isabelle Kelly Focuses On Recovery

Jillaroos captain Isabelle Kelly stated her team is working hard to avoid replicating the slow start they experienced during their semi-final victory against Fiji. She expressed pride in how the squad switched tactics in the second half to secure their win. Kelly described her first final as captain as a privilege and emphasized the need to focus on executing their assigned role on the field.

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The Kiwi Ferns, led by skipper Raecene McGregor, acknowledge the quality of their Australian opponents despite not discussing their past history. McGregor noted that the Jillaroos performed well in their previous World Cup meeting and vowed to improve upon that result. The New Zealand captain highlighted the need to minimize errors and stick to their game plan after a challenging semi-final against Samoa.

McGregor Emphasizes Tactical Discipline For Final

McGregor stressed that her team must be even better than they were in their previous clash to succeed against Australia. She outlined specific tactical requirements for her squad, including keeping the opposition in a cycle and maintaining strength in the middle of the field. Securing more tackles was also identified as a critical area for improvement to ensure victory.

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The women's Grand Final features a strong lineup for both sides. Key players for the Jillaroos include Emma Upton, Grace Chapman, and Ash Taylor. The Kiwi Ferns will rely on the leadership of Raecene McGregor, alongside stars like Shaniah Power and Chloe West in their forward pack.

Kangaroos Face Late Roster Changes For Title Match

In the men's match, the Kangaroos are set to make a late positional change with Keaon Kolomatangi replacing Pat Carrigan in the starting lineup. This adjustment mirrors a similar late change made during their semi-final victory. The roster alteration comes after Latrell Mitchell was ruled out of the Grand Final due to illness.

Latrell Mitchell's absence means James Tedesco will move from the bench to fill the vacancy in the Kangaroos squad. These changes add a layer of uncertainty to the men's final, as the team must integrate new dynamics just hours before kickoff. The Kiwis will look to exploit any disruptions in the Australian structure.

Broadcast Details And Coverage Schedule

Sunday's coverage will be broadcast live and free on the Seven Network and 7plus Sport. The broadcasting lineup includes Mel McLaughlin, Matt White, and Matt Shirvington as hosts. They will be joined by expert analysts Corey Parker and Ali Brigginshaw to provide deeper tactical insights.

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Journalists Jelisa Apps, Emma Freedman, and Peter Badel will cover the latest news leading up to the matches. Voss will commentate alongside Luke Keary and Trent Robinson, with Shaun Johnson providing touchline analysis. The women's final kicks off in Adelaide at 3 pm and is broadcast in Sydney and Melbourne at 6.45 pm on Seven and 7plus.

Viewers in Adelaide can watch the women's match on 7mate at 6.15 pm, while the main broadcast airs on Seven and 7plus at 6.40 pm. This epic month of rugby league action concludes with these four teams competing for glory. The day promises high stakes and intense competition across both the men's and women's divisions.