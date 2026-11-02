Kangaroos Forward Pack Defends Performance Ahead of Rugby League World Cup Semi-Final vs Samoa

Australian Rugby League forwards address criticism regarding physical dominance ahead of the crucial World Cup semi-final match against Samoa at Allianz Stadium.

Australian Rugby League forward pack has issued a strong defense of their physical performance following criticism after the team reached the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals. The Kangaroos secured their spot in the final four with undefeated victories over New Zealand, Fiji, and the Cook Islands, yet internal and external reviews highlight areas needing improvement before facing Samoa.

Physical Battles Define Semi-Final Stakes

Key forward Liam Martin stated that the squad takes negative commentary regarding their forward play very personally, fueling their motivation for the upcoming clash. Despite being the top-ranked side, the Australian forwards have faced scrutiny for not always dominating the middle of the park in their previous two matches against high-level opposition.

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Performance Metrics and Statistical Context

Data from recent games shows the Australian pack ran for 284 meters fewer than their opponents in one specific contest, raising questions about their forward dominance. However, this statistic must be viewed alongside Australia's two intercept tackles that resulted in full-field tries, including a nearly 90-meter solo run by Reece Walsh, which significantly shifted momentum away from the forward pack's traditional ball-carrying metrics.

Stakeholder Views on Forward Effectiveness

Commentators noted that Fiji outmuscled Australia in both ball-carrying and tackling during their second game, a sentiment echoed by Lindsay Smith who emphasized the need for the pack to improve their physical platform. Smith warned the group to remain calm when facing the formidable Samoan front row, which includes Junior Paulo, Francis Molo, Jermaine McEwen, and Francis Manuleleua, stating that staying emotional-free is critical for success.

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Strategic Adjustments for Allianz Stadium Clash

Pat Carrigan, who has primarily played in the front row during this tournament despite being a lock by trade, admitted the physical toll of the competition was evident even against smaller teams like the Cook Islands. He highlighted the lack of ego within the squad and their collective willingness to perform any required role, regardless of personal statistical output or public opinion.

Future Outlook and Team Dynamics

Hooker Harry Grant, who recorded only 11 meters in two runs against New Zealand, acknowledged the heavy workload his forwards undertake to enable his playmaking abilities. With the semi-final scheduled for Sunday night at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, the entire forward unit believes that bringing their best physical game will make them unbeatable against the Samoan challengers.