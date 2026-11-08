Kangaroos Forwards Silence Critics With Dominant Semi-Final Win Over Samoa

Australian Rugby League forward pack Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Keaon Koloamatangi deliver a masterclass against Samoa, setting up a final clash with New Zealand.

The Australian Kangaroos rugby league team delivered a commanding performance in their semi-final match against Samoa on Sunday night, effectively silencing detractors through the sheer dominance of their forward pack. Head coach Kevin Walters and captain Isaah Yeo highlighted the team's resilience and collective spirit as the primary drivers of this victory, which secured their place in the championship decider. The win was not just about the scoreline but about the physical and mental superiority shown by the Australian forwards, who created numerous scoring opportunities for the backline.

Forward Pack Dominance Over Samoa Defense

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Keaon Koloamatangi stood out as the primary engines of the Kangaroos' success, dismantling the Samoan defensive line with relentless efficiency. Fa'asuamaleaui covered an impressive 136 meters across just 13 carries, showcasing explosive power and evasion that left the Samoan defense struggling to contain him. His performance was complemented by Pat Carrigan, who completed 16 hit-ups for 138 meters, further illustrating the forward pack's ability to gain significant ground in the middle of the park. In stark contrast, no player from the Samoan forward line managed to run for more than 70 meters, highlighting the overwhelming physical disparity between the two sides during this critical encounter.

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Walters Praises Middle Forward Resilience

Head coach Kevin Walters expressed complete satisfaction with the middle forwards' response to external criticism, noting that the group remained unfazed by outside noise. Walters stated that he has been comfortable with the team's trajectory throughout the tournament and viewed Sunday night's display as a validation of their hard work and tactical discipline. He emphasized that the forwards' ability to lock together and execute their game plan created vital space for the skill players around them, including Reece Walsh, Cameron Munster, Tom Dearden, and Bradman Best, who capitalized on the openings created up front. Walters reinforced his belief in the squad's potential, stating that the group still has much more to offer and is fully prepared for the challenges ahead.

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Yeo On Team Unity and Ignoring Critics

Captain Isaah Yeo described the forward pack as workhorses who deliberately chose to ignore the commentary surrounding their performance leading up to the sudden-death game. Yeo revealed that the players did not delve into external opinions or allow themselves to be distracted by the pressure of high stakes. Instead, the group maintained a focused and stress-free environment, ensuring that no internal anxiety affected their execution on the field. Yeo's leadership was instrumental in keeping the team united and determined, proving that their internal belief was far stronger than any negative narratives circulating in the media.

Looking Ahead To Final Against New Zealand

The Kangaroos now turn their attention to the grand final at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday night, where they will face a formidable New Zealand side. The Kiwis enter the match as favorites after their convincing 34-10 victory over Tonga in the other semi-final, a performance that has sparked debate among commentators like Luke Keary. Despite the odds, the Australian team remains confident, buoyed by their semi-final success and the clear message that their forward dominance was a testament to their quality and depth. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the tournament as Australia seeks to prove that they are not only capable of beating Samoa but also of overcoming their trans-Tasman rivals.