Karl Bushby Completes 28-Year Walk Around the World in Hull

Former paratrooper Karl Bushby returns to Hull after 28 years, 36,000 miles, and 29 countries to become the first person to walk continuously across the globe.

Former British paratrooper Karl Bushby has arrived back in his hometown of Hull, marking the end of a staggering 28-year journey that has seen him become the first person in history to walk continuously around the world.

The 57-year-old adventurer stepped off his heavily loaded trolley, dubbed the Beast 2, into a cheering crowd in Queen Victoria Square on Monday, where he was greeted by well-wishers and local dignitaries. Bushby told the assembled crowd, "Sorry to keep you all waiting - it's been a while," acknowledging the nearly three-decade absence that has defined much of his adult life.

Record-Breaking 36,000 Mile Journey Details

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Karl Bushby began his unprecedented expedition in 1998 at the age of 29, leaving the army with a plan that lasted only a fraction of the actual time required. His route spanned an incredible 36,000 miles across four continents and through 29 different countries, covering terrains ranging from frozen seas and vast deserts to dense jungles and steep mountains. The journey concluded on the exact same calendar date he had set off from Hull in 1998, closing a geographic and temporal loop that surpassed the Earth's circumference of 25,000 miles by a wide margin. Bushby adhered strictly to two personal rules throughout the odyssey: he would not use any form of transport to advance his position, and he would not return home until the feat was fully completed.

Encounters with Danger and Hostile Environments

The physical and psychological toll of the journey was immense, with Bushby facing life-threatening dangers in some of the most hostile environments on the planet. He crossed the frozen Bering Strait between Alaska and Russia, navigated the notorious Darién Gap in Central America, and even had to defend himself against a polar bear. His travels were not without legal and political complications, as he was once convicted of being a spy and spent time in Russian custody before being sentenced to deportation. Additionally, he reported being threatened at gunpoint during various stages of his trek, proving that his survival relied on more than just endurance but also on navigating complex geopolitical and criminal landscapes.

Stakeholder Reactions and Official Tributes

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Upon his return, Karl Bushby was hailed as a local hero and a global icon of perseverance, receiving tributes from significant political figures and community leaders. Karl Turner, the Labour MP for Kingston upon Hull East, delivered a message from Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who congratulated Bushby on his "truly remarkable" feat and thanked him for his prior service as a paratrooper. Burnham stated in a read statement that Bushby's journey tested him in ways most people can barely imagine and brought a story of extraordinary determination and self-belief to the city. Bushby also acknowledged the global nature of his support system, stating on a makeshift stage that he did not complete the journey alone but with the help of a "big team" consisting of individuals, nation states, and the kindness of strangers.

Family Reunion and Future Documentary Release

The final leg of Karl Bushby's journey involves a personal reunion with his mother, Angela, at his childhood home, where she has been waiting to greet him at the garden gate. This emotional homecoming is being documented by filmmaker Werner Herzog, who was present in Hull to oversee the closing scenes of a documentary about the 28-year odyssey. The presence of Herzog underscores the cultural and historical significance of the event, transforming a personal quest into a piece of recorded human achievement. Bushby described the welcome as "absolutely madness" and expressed disbelief at the scale of the reception, noting that it has never been a welcome home quite like this. As he prepared for a lunch before walking to his mother's house, he left the city with a simple message: "I guess I'll be seeing you around," signaling the end of an era defined by relentless walking and unwavering commitment.