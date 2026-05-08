Karl Stefanovic and Farrer by-election candidates gather in Albury

The celebrity presenter Karl Stefanovic dropped into the small Riverina city for a live podcast show on the eve of the byelection, where five of the contest’s 12 candidates sat closely together.

Karl Stefanovic (left) with Farrer by-election candidates Independent Michelle Milthorpe , Liberal Raissa Butkowski , One Nation David Farley , Nationals Brad Robertson, and People First Jamie Bonnefin in Albury on Friday night.

Pauline Hanson’s party tipped to win byelection triggered by resignation of Sussan Ley but Nationals expected to also lose votes to an independentThe cheers and jeers from an Albury pub might show just how strange the historic byelection in Farrer will be. The celebrity presenter Karl Stefanovic dropped into the small Riverina city for a live podcast show on the eve of the byelection.

Set up on a stage in Beer Deluxe’s beer garden, five of the contest’s 12 candidates sat closely together. With headline acts such as Nationals leader, Matt Canavan, and One Nation’s Pauline Hanson – both Queenslanders who live more than a 1,000km away – it’s a crowd that any right-leaning candidate would feel at home with. The hot favourite, One Nation’s David Farley, spoke to a mostly sympathetic audience donned in the rightwing populist party’s fan gear.

Stefanovic encouraged the crowd – which appeared filled with decided voters or campaign volunteers – to heckle as much as possible.

‘We’re not like those Sky News people. We don’t mind heckling. You can heckle away,’ the Today show host said. Outside, a small team of ABC journalists stood by the pub’s entrance after they were removed from the venue following a request to pub staff by Hanson’s chief of staff, James Ashby.

Ashby had earlier on Friday booted out local ABC reporters from a press conference within One Nation’s campaign headquarters andFriday night’s event underscored what the residents of Albury have known for some months: the small border city, and the rural electorate it sits in, has become the centre of, is expected to be won by either One Nation, the insurgent rightwing populist party peeling votes away from the Coalition, or by an independent candidate. Farley’s road to becoming One Nation’s candidate has been a hot topic in recent weeks with critics and opponents casting doubt over his loyalty to the minor party.

The Narrandera agribusiness consultant was once a Nationals branch member before considering a tilt as an independent and local Labor member. The Liberal Party has created a Facebook page and a website with material accusing One Nation of having ‘no solutions’ to voters’ problems. Farley admitted he had considered a number of political avenues before joining One Nation but denied ever undergoing a pre-selection process for Labor when Robertson pressed him on it.

One Nation’s closest competitor will probably be the Voices for Farrer-backed independent, Michelle Milthorpe, who has also had to deal with criticism about where her loyalties lie. The former teacher and mum of three from Jindera has accepted $20,000 from the Climate 200 fundraising vehicle, which has successfully backed inner-city and suburban independents, known as ‘teals’





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Farrer By-Election One Nation Liberal Party Nationals Independent Michelle Milthorpe Raissa Butkowski David Farley Matt Canavan Pauline Hanson James Ashby ABC Journalists Albury Riverina City Right-Leaning Candidate Populist Party Climate 200 Fundraising Vehicle Teals

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