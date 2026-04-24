Karl Stefanovic Takes Political Debate on the Road Ahead of NSW By-Election

Today show host Karl Stefanovic will host a live political debate in Albury, NSW, with candidates for the Farrar by-election as part of his podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show. He has been increasingly vocal on political issues and recently criticised Prime Minister Albanese's fuel conservation advice.

Prominent Australian television personality Karl Stefanovic is venturing into the realm of live political engagement, announcing plans to host a public debate in Albury, New South Wales, ahead of the Farrar by-election.

This move represents a significant expansion of his recently launched podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show, taking it beyond the studio and directly into the heart of a crucial electoral contest. Stefanovic intends to broadcast a special live episode from Albury on May 8th, the evening before voters head to the polls on May 9th. The event, to be held in a local pub, will feature a direct and unfiltered discussion with the candidates vying for the seat.

Confirmed participants include Brad Robertson, David Farley, Raissa Butkowski, and Michelle Milthorpe, all of whom will face Stefanovic’s questioning in front of a live audience and a streaming online viewership. This foray into political debate marks a noticeable shift for Stefanovic, who has become increasingly outspoken on Australian political issues since the inception of his podcast in January.

The podcast was initially presented as a platform for 'unfiltered and uncensored' conversations, allowing Stefanovic to explore topics with a level of freedom not always afforded by his role as a presenter on the Today show. He explicitly stated his intention to 'unleash his inner beast' through these discussions, and has since delivered on that promise by securing interviews with a diverse range of high-profile guests.

These include media personality Kyle Sandilands, controversial politician Pauline Hanson, and even Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. His willingness to engage with figures across the political spectrum demonstrates a commitment to presenting a broad range of perspectives on his platform. The Albury debate is a natural progression of this approach, bringing the conversation directly to the electorate and providing voters with a direct opportunity to hear from those seeking their support.

Stefanovic’s recent commentary has not shied away from criticism of current government policies. He and his wife reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Albanese’s recent call for Australians to conserve fuel and 'do their bit' in response to rising prices exacerbated by international conflicts. Stefanovic described their reaction as being 'mad as hell,' highlighting a perceived disconnect between the government’s messaging and the realities faced by everyday Australians.

He further criticized the Prime Minister’s overseas efforts to secure additional fuel supplies, suggesting a lack of concrete results. This criticism aligns with broader public sentiment, as Albanese’s address was widely condemned for failing to offer tangible solutions and instead contributing to public anxiety. The Prime Minister’s suggestion to utilize public transport was seen by many as insufficient, particularly in areas with limited public transport infrastructure.

Stefanovic’s podcast has consistently provided a space for dissecting such issues, and the live debate in Albury promises to continue this trend, offering a platform for candidates to address concerns directly and articulate their visions for the future. The event is expected to draw significant attention, both locally and nationally, as it represents a unique intersection of mainstream media, political discourse, and grassroots engagement





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