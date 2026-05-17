Kash Patel takes US Navy Seals' escort for recreational swim near Arizona battleship wreck

FBI director Kash Patel used the services of US Navy Seals as an escort to a recreational snorkel trip near the Arizona battleship wreck at Pearl Harbour. Patel swam in the vicinity of the tomb for 30 minutes, disregards the rules that even forbid wearing swimwear at the memorial. Recently, there has been a growing scrutiny on his personal travel, including leisure activities and luxury trips with his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.

Last summer, FBI director Kash Patel capped a whirlwind South Pacific excursion with a snorkel trip in Hawaii. At Pearl Harbour, US Navy Seals transported and escorted Patel and nine other people on a ``VIP Snorkel'' next to one of the military's most sacred sites, the Arizona.

Patel swam in the vicinity of the tomb for 30 minutes, according to the navy. Officials from the navy and the Defence Department said VIP ``tours'' near the Arizona were common, but declined to say how often they took people snorkelling. The FBI said Admiral Samuel J. Paparo Jr., head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, had invited Patel to Pearl Harbour.

The idea of a high-ranking government official receiving an escort from Seals for a recreational swim near the tomb was ``horrifying'', said William M. McBride, a navy veteran and professor emeritus of history at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Disclosure of the snorkelling tour, and new details about other trips he has taken, comes as Patel is already under scrutiny for blending leisure travel with official business or instructing FBI employees to make accommodations for him and his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.

People familiar with Patel's travel plans were interviewed and flight records and other documents were obtained





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