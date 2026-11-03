Kate McClymont testifies in Alan Jones indecent assault trial

Sydney Morning Herald journalist Kate McClymont gave evidence in the trial of former 2GB broadcaster Alan Jones, who faces 21 charges of indecent assault and sexual touching against five men. McClymont's 2023 articles led to other alleged victims coming forward and a police strike force.

Sydney Morning Herald chief investigative reporter Kate McClymont gave evidence on Tuesday in the indecent assault and sexual touching trial of former 2GB broadcaster Alan Jones at the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney.

Alan Jones Faces Indecent Assault Trial

Jones, 85, is standing trial on 19 counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual touching without consent against five male complainants between 2003 and 2020. He has pleaded not guilty and denies the alleged physical acts occurred. All five complainants have now given evidence. The Crown withdrew the sole charge relating to a sixth complainant during the trial.

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McClymont arrived at court to a large media pack, flanked by Herald editor Jordan Baker and deputy editor Nick Ralston. Asked how she felt about giving evidence, McClymont replied fine. Jones was supported by men's rights activist Bettina Arndt and defamation lawyer Paul Svilans from Mark O'Brien Legal. McClymont has won 10 Walkley awards for excellence in journalism.

McClymont is the fourth high-profile media figure to give evidence, following Jones's former 2GB colleagues Ray Hadley and Jason Morrison, and columnist Peter FitzSimons. Their evidence was relatively narrow: they were questioned about interactions with one complainant, known as C, who confided in Hadley in 2019 that Jones had non-consensually touched and kissed him over several months nearly 20 years earlier, when he worked as a staffer to Jones. Prosecutor Georgina Wright, SC, asked McClymont about her reporting on Jones.

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McClymont agreed that in December 2023 she wrote an article about allegations against Jones and sought comment from him before publication by text and email two days before the first story. She received a reply from Jones's lawyers. A second article followed within days, and she sought comment again. She did not receive a response from Jones but thought she might get one from his lawyers.

In her evidence-in-chief, she agreed she spoke to three alleged victims but kept their stories confidential from each other. She spoke to C in September 2023 and to complainant H on January 15, 2024, but did not publish allegations involving H until May that year. McClymont met with NSW police on June 17, 2024, and signed a police statement about her articles on August 30. She gave police her emails to Jones and any responses from him and his lawyers.

McClymont Reveals Police Statement Details

On November 18, 2024, she wrote an article about Jones being charged with offences against a number of men. She did not initially share her interview notes or recordings with police because they were confidential or not available, but received a subpoena for the material in 2026, the court heard. Under cross-examination by defence barrister Gabrielle Bashir SC, McClymont told the court that readership and advertising metrics were of no relevance to her as a journalist.

She had been asked if special investigations under her name sell newspapers. The defence has accused McClymont and others of being part of a media conspiracy to bring down their client. Jones's long radio career came to an abrupt end in 2020 after a series of on-air incidents led to the radio station losing advertisers and haemorrhaging revenue.

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He had been retired from his $4m-a-year breakfast radio show on 2GB for four years when New South Wales police, after a long, thorough, protracted investigation, attended his city apartment in late 2024. Police say they formed Strike Force Bonnefin after McClymont's reporting in the Herald and the Age resulted in alleged victims coming forward. Several men detailed claims of indecent assault in her articles, including that Jones groped or inappropriately touched them without their consent.

One complainant, known as J, alleges Jones kissed and touched him non-consensually over a number of years. During the trial, the Crown extended the date range for the alleged offences to cover a period when J was aged between 17 and 21.

Another complainant, in his early 20s, alleges the then 2GB host kissed and touched him without his consent over a five-month period, including kissing him in the lift of Jones's harbourside apartment and touching him under the table at a lunch in Sydney. The court heard he spoke to McClymont at a later date about his allegations, and she reported on them without naming him.

Detailed Allegations Against Former Broadcaster

A complainant known as M alleges Jones kissed him non-consensually on two occasions when he was in his 30s. M says Jones sent him weekly flowers for years and arranged for a helicopter to fly him to his rural property. Another man alleges Jones touched him at an event in Sydney when the then broadcaster placed his hand on the top of my back and went slowly down my back and then rested it on my bottom.

He told the court he authorised McClymont to pass his details onto police, to whom he provided a statement in 2024, but not to use his information in a story. The court heard a complainant known as A and his mother connected with McClymont after reading a story she wrote about Jones in 2023. A alleges Jones kissed him non-consensually when he was 17.

McClymont is expected to give evidence about her interactions with three of the complainants as she investigated allegations about Jones. She will face questions from the Crown first about her involvement in reporting on Jones's alleged conduct, and will then be cross-examined by Jones's defence team. The courtroom attracted members of the public as well as a larger media contingent after word spread that McClymont was due to testify.

Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491.