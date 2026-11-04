Investigative journalist defends reporting, denies profit motive in Alan Jones trial

Sydney Morning Herald chief investigative reporter Kate McClymont defends her reporting on alleged sex crimes against former 2GB broadcaster Alan Jones, denying any profit motive.

Award-winning investigative journalist Kate McClymont has told a Sydney court that an audio recording in which she said new information would be "an absolute nail in the coffin" did not refer to "killing" In a phone call with the mother of the youngest alleged victim of Jones, which was played in court, the Sydney Morning Herald's chief investigative reporter expressed excitement when the woman said her son had spoken to police in the same year as the alleged assault.

This would be an absolute nail in the coffin that police were involved," McClymont said in the call.

Also read Investigative Journalist Kate McClymont Questions in Alan Jones Trial

"That's just brilliant. Oh, I'm breathless.

" Asked by defence barrister Gabrielle Bashir SC if she meant it was a nail in the coffin of her client, McClymont said no. Jones has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of sexual touching and indecent assault. During her cross-examination McClymont said "nail in the coffin" referred to new information gleaned from complainant A's mother.

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McClymont Defends Nail in Coffin Remark

She said after she published her investigation into Jones in December 2023, police had told her "we have received no complaints about Alan Jones and we have not looked at him". But when she spoke to the mother she discovered that her son did speak to police and it was a "significant event" for the story.

The court heard that McClymont was put in contact with the detective who had spoken to the-then teenager in the principal's office at his school. Bashir asked the journalist if she told the mother that both the NSW police minister's office and the police sex crimes unit said that, should the case be re-opened, her son would not be identified because he was under 18.

McClymont agreed to all these texts: "All I wanted to say is Alan Jones is the subject of a police investigation!!!!

" and "I hope the shit does hit the fan for him", with two poo emojis. McClymont replied: "Probably". She also told the court that she stopped reporting on the case when she was told she would be a witness at the trial. The trial continues to examine the timeline of allegations and the journalistic processes that brought them to public attention.

Jones Faces Multiple Historical Assault Charges

Jones remains charged with offenses spanning nearly two decades, and the proceedings are focusing on the details of the alleged acts and the credibility of the witnesses involved. Former 2GB host Jason Morrison, who now works at The Daily Telegraph, attended the lunch and gave evidence that he did not witness the alleged incident. The court has since heard Morrison spoke to McClymont in November 2023 and said the same thing.

McClymont did not report Morrison's comments in her initial article in December 2023 but included them in a separate article about Morrison in January 2024. Bashir put to McClymont that the January article was a hit job on Morrison designed to make him look bad. McClymont replied no to both suggestions. Jones, 85, faces 19 counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual touching without consent involving five male complainants between 2003 and 2020.

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He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies the alleged physical acts occurred. There are 21 offenses to which Jones has pleaded not guilty. All five complainants have now given evidence in court, and a sole charge relating to a sixth complainant was withdrawn during the trial. McClymont was called to give evidence by the Crown because she spoke to three of the complainants while investigating allegations against Jones.

Cross Examination Focuses on Profit Motive

None of the complainants received any financial benefits or payments from the masthead for their information, she told the court. Her reporting in late 2023 triggered a police investigation, which led to Jones's arrest in November 2024. During cross-examination on Tuesday, Jones's barrister Gabriel Bashir, SC, pressed McClymont on whether she had a profit motive for publishing the stories. Bashir asked if the story had to sell papers, and McClymont replied that this was not her problem.

Bashir suggested stories are published to increase readership and generate online clicks, and that higher readership numbers encourage advertisers to invest. McClymont rejected the characterization, saying that while it may be true as a general proposition, it is not her role. She said she did not know what impact her reporting on Jones had on readership figures or subscriptions. McClymont agreed that Jones is a well-known figure in New South Wales.

McClymont denied knowing it would be a catchy quote, explaining that she was having a conversation with C. She said journalists are not looking for sexy phrases to put in a story. The court has since heard that C had previously spoken about his allegations against Jones to former 2GB host Ray Hadley and author and Herald columnist Peter FitzSimons in 2019. McClymont disagreed that this was a matter that might have affected C's credibility.

She also rejected a suggestion that she encouraged C to make a police complaint about Jones in January 2024. I did not encourage him," she said.

"I supported him," McClymont said. The court also heard evidence about a specific incident in which C alleged Jones put his hand under the table at a lunch in Sydney and touched him on the penis over his clothing. Former 2GB host Jason Morrison gave evidence in court that he did not witness the alleged incident. McClymont agreed that Morrison said this to her in November 2023, but she did not report it in her December 2023 article.

The court heard that Morrison spoke to McClymont again in January 2024, and McClymont reported his evidence in a separate article. McClymont denied that this was a hit job, suggesting that she had only recently learned about the alleged incident. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491.