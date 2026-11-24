Kate Rolfe from Aware Super outlines six steps for financial decluttering before 2027. Learn to cancel unused subscriptions, consolidate super, and manage debt effectively.

Financial clutter extends far beyond piles of paperwork and unopened bank statements, encompassing hidden costs that silently erode wealth. Duplicate super fees, forgotten subscription services, scattered debts, and outdated contact details create significant barriers to tracking personal finances effectively. Kate Rolfe, retirement experience lead at Aware Super, warns that when money is spread across multiple accounts, apps, and physical documents, determining where to begin can feel overwhelmingly complex. She emphasizes that a financial declutter is about creating one clear view, making the next decision manageable and reducing the cognitive load associated with money management.

Systematic Cleanup For Subscriptions And Bills

Executing a financial audit does not require a colour-coded spreadsheet or a free weekend to yield results. Kate Rolfe recommends setting a timer for fifteen minutes, choosing one specific task, and finishing it to generate small wins that quickly turn clutter into a manageable system. A primary target for this cleanup should be recurring payments for services no longer used, such as streaming platforms or gym memberships. Small direct debits often hide in plain sight within transaction histories, but cutting these unused lines can free up capital for priorities that matter most.

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To identify forgotten subscriptions, individuals should review recent transactions and highlight any recurring payments. Canceling anything that is not actively used allows the leftover funds to increase savings, pay off debts, or contribute to long-term financial goals. Furthermore, implementing a simple bill calendar helps take the stress out of managing money and reduces the risk of missing important payments. By adding all repayments, regular bills, and one-off expenses to a single calendar, individuals gain a better view of cash flow and can plan for multiple bills due around the same time.

Debt Management And Super Consolidation

The closer an individual gets to retirement, the more valuable it becomes to reduce high-interest debt and keep more money working for them. MoneySmart advises that the first step to managing debt is obtaining a clear picture of what is owed, including the balance, interest rate, fees, and repayments. When multiple debts exist, paying down higher-interest debt can significantly reduce the amount lost to interest over time, accelerating the path to financial freedom.

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Australians currently hold more than twenty-one billion dollars in lost and unclaimed superannuation, making it crucial to track down personal accounts. Finding old accounts and considering whether to bring them together can make retirement savings easier to manage and may reduce duplicate fees. Before consolidating super, individuals must review any insurances, benefits, or tax deductions they may lose by combining accounts. Aware Super members can use the Super Consolidation Tool to easily search for lost super, ensuring no retirement savings are left behind.

Updating Records And Reviewing SMSF Complexity

Keeping contact details and beneficiary nominations up to date is one of the simplest ways to simplify life for oneself and family in the future. MoneySmart notes that money in a super account does not automatically form part of an estate, making it vital to tell the super fund who should receive super and life insurance upon death. Updating contact details and financial records ensures important notices are received on time, allows for faster fraud detection, and makes it easier for family members to make decisions should something happen.

While Self-Managed Super Funds (SMSF) make sense for some, the cost and administrative demands are not worth it for others. Kate Rolfe observes that retirement is often a time when people look to simplify their lives, not add complexity, leading to an increasing number of people moving their SMSFs back to Aware Super. As part of a financial clean-up, reviewing whether an SMSF still suits needs or creates unnecessary admin is essential. If unsure, consulting an independent financial adviser is recommended before making any decisions. The advice provided is general in nature and not intended to influence investing decisions.