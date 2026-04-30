Katie Otto: From American College Soccer to Melbourne City's A-League Women Dominance

Melbourne City defender Katie Otto reflects on her journey from playing college soccer in the U.S. to becoming a key player in the A-League Women, highlighting the intense rivalries she has experienced and her vision for the future of women's football in Australia.

Melbourne City defender Katie Otto , originally from the Midwest of America, began her soccer career playing for North Carolina, a university known for its fierce rivalry with Duke.

After a stint in the National Women's Soccer League, she joined Scottish giants Celtic, where she experienced one of the most intense rivalries in football—the Old Firm derby against Rangers. The matches were so heated that the stadium had to be divided, with half allocated to Celtic fans and the other half to Rangers supporters to prevent clashes. Otto recalls the electric atmosphere, saying, 'They were really intense there about it.

But those are the best games to be a part of. It's what people look forward to, what the fans look forward to, everyone just absolutely loves it. It's what the town's talking about.

' Now in her third season with Melbourne City, Otto has been instrumental in helping the club secure premiership titles for three consecutive years. She reflects on the unique dynamics of club rivalries, noting, 'Whenever you get to a team, there's always just one team that the club just doesn't like. You are like, 'Yep, that's a team that we never want to lose to.

' Otto sees significant potential in the Australian domestic league, the A-League Women, believing it could become a world-class competition with the right investment. She praises the league's competitive nature, stating, 'The thing that I think is really challenging for leagues on the women's side is to have a competitive league from top to bottom, which you guys have.

' She hopes the league can attract top talent, both from the Matildas and overseas, by offering better financial incentives. 'If they can really take advantage of those things and build off of those things and get big players that you guys have on the Matildas to be here and overseas players to stay here, and be able to pay them to keep them here, this could be a top league that competes with major leagues in the world,' she said.

'I would love to see that for this league. Because obviously I love it, and I enjoy playing in it, but I do think it can grow into that and I hope they're able to do that.

' As Melbourne City prepares for a crucial finals series, Victory stands in their way of reaching the grand final. Both teams have been dominant in recent years, with City finishing top of the ladder this season and Victory qualifying for its eighth consecutive finals series. The aggregate score over two matches will determine which team advances. Otto highlights the advantage of playing at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, also known as AAMI Park, for these high-stakes games.

'Playing at AAMI Park is perfect because the venue allows for each team to play exactly how they want to play,' she explained. 'There's no weather issues, winds, nothing like that. It allows us to play the game we want to play, Victory play the game that they want to play. Having games in those stadiums makes it feel like a bigger game. Makes it feel like this is really important.





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