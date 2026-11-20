Former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia faces a California state bar investigation for claiming to be a licensed attorney without passing the bar exam.

Former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia is facing a formal investigation by the State Bar of California after allegations emerged that she falsely claimed to be a licensed attorney. The inquiry was initiated following a complaint filed by the Campaign for Accountability, a non-profit watchdog organization that reported Zacharia held herself out as a lawyer on television and professional platforms despite never passing the bar exam. This development marks a significant legal complication for Zacharia, who previously served as the shortest-serving White House Press Secretary in recent history.

Allegations Of Unauthorized Legal Practice

The core of the investigation centers on specific claims made by Zacharia regarding her professional credentials. According to the Campaign for Accountability, Zacharia listed herself as general counsel for a non-profit organization in California on her LinkedIn profile. Furthermore, she referred to herself as a lawyer during appearances on various cable news programs. The watchdog group assigned a dedicated investigator and legal adviser to examine these claims after filing a formal complaint with the state authorities.

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The Campaign for Accountability argued that Zacharia misrepresented her qualifications to gain credibility and authority. Michelle Kuppersmith, the director of the Campaign for Accountability, stated that while Zacharia may have viewed her media appearances as acting, repeatedly presenting herself as an attorney constituted a serious deception. Kuppersmith emphasized that Zacharia held herself out as having legal authority that she fundamentally lacked, misleading the public and the media.

Defenses And Counterclaims

Zacharia has strongly denied the allegations, characterizing them as baseless and politically motivated. A spokesperson for Zacharia told The Guardian that the complaint is a clear waste of the state bar's time and resources. The spokesperson expressed confidence that the matter would be dismissed with no finding of wrongdoing, asserting that the accusations are not supported by facts. This defense stands in stark contrast to the serious nature of the claims brought forward by the watchdog group.

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In previous communications, Zacharia attempted to distinguish between the terms lawyer and attorney. She linked to an American Bar Association Journal article to support her argument that there is a meaningful difference between the two titles. Zacharia claimed that while she used the term lawyer, the title of attorney is reserved specifically for those licensed to practice law. This semantic defense, however, may not satisfy the legal standards set by California statutes regarding unauthorized practice of law.

State Bar Response And Legal Standards

The State Bar of California confirmed that it is aware of the media reports concerning non-licensed Katie Zacharia. A spokesperson for the bar noted that the investigation is currently ongoing but remains confidential by law. The bar explicitly stated that the submission of a complaint or the conduct of an investigation does not constitute a final finding that a non-licensee has engaged in unauthorized practice of law in violation of California statutes.

Despite the confidentiality of the process, the state bar highlighted the severity of the potential offense. In California, calling oneself a lawyer without a license is considered a crime, not merely puffery or casual exaggeration. The complaint from the Campaign for Accountability urged the state bar to investigate whether Zacharia misled the public about her credentials. The organization called for accountability if it is determined that she violated California statutes regarding professional licensure.

Impact On Zacharia Political Career

This legal scrutiny follows a turbulent tenure for Zacharia as White House Press Secretary. She replaced Karoline Leavitt in mid-October, serving for just five days before being fired. Her brief time in the role was marked by public struggles, including stumbling over words during her first press briefing. She also faced criticism for only taking questions from predominantly conservative media outlets, limiting the scope of her public communication.

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The investigation adds a new layer of complexity to her short political service. While she has attributed her dismissal to other factors, the simultaneous legal inquiry into her professional background raises questions about the vetting process for high-level government positions. The outcome of the California State Bar investigation will likely have lasting implications for her credibility and future professional endeavors in public service or law.