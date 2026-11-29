A make-ahead five-layer chocolate cherry trifle with brownie, panna cotta, chocolate mousse and Italian meringue can be prepared a layer a day before serving.

A five-layer chocolate cherry trifle can be prepared days ahead of Christmas, with only the Italian meringue needing to be whipped on the day of serving.

The recipe is described as simpler than it looks and is designed as a stress-free dessert for the festive season. It can be started in the lead-up to Christmas, with the layers made one per day rather than squeezed into a 24-hour period. The author writes: I know you see layers and you think hard work, but hear me out. This is the kind of make-ahead lottery ticket we all want and need this Christmas.

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The only task on Christmas morning is whipping a few egg whites and sugar to put on top. Everything else is done in advance. The elements have been kept as simple as possible. To save time, a packet brownie mix can be used for the brownie layer.

Make Ahead Dessert Strategy

The author notes: Aunt Karen is six wines deep by dessert and will have found something else to comment on, so your dessert is safe from shortcut judgment. And let's be honest, so is your time. For the cherry jelly layer, pour 1 cup of cherry juice into a bowl. Sprinkle over the gelatin and let it sit to bloom and swell.

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Heat the remaining 3 cups of cherry juice and the sugar in a saucepan until very hot, not boiling, and the sugar has completely dissolved. Stir through the vanilla and the gelatin mixture thoroughly. For the chocolate crumb, preheat the oven to 170C fan-forced, or 190C conventional. Mix the dry ingredients in a bowl until combined.

Add the melted butter and stir until the mixture starts to come together and form small clusters. Line a baking tray with baking paper and spread the clusters across it. Bake for 20 minutes or until fragrant. Remove from the oven.

The crumbs will still be slightly tacky. Allow them to cool completely on the tray. Store leftover crumbs in an airtight container. They will keep for one week at room temperature or one month in the fridge or freezer.

Chocolate Crumb And Panna Cotta

The recipe makes about 2 cups. For the panna cotta layer, add the cream and chocolate to a saucepan over low heat, stirring regularly until incorporated. Add the bloomed gelatin and whisk vigorously to combine. For the chocolate mousse, put the chopped dark chocolate and cream into a heatproof bowl.

Melt gently over a pot of simmering water, a double boiler, or in short bursts in the microwave. Stir until smooth, then let it cool slightly. In a separate very clean bowl, add the 4 egg whites and a pinch of salt. Beat with an electric mixer until soft peaks form.

Add the sugar slowly and beat until stiff, glossy peaks form. Stir a large spoonful of the egg whites into the chocolate mixture to loosen it. Add the remaining egg whites. Use a spatula to gently fold the whites into the chocolate.

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Do this slowly so you do not press the air out. Spoon the mixture on top of the panna cotta layer and, using the back of a spoon, gently level it out. To assemble, when ready to serve, gently place sliced cherries across the top of the chocolate mousse layer to loosely cover. Reserve any leftover cherries for the garnish.

Italian Meringue Preparation Steps

Add the chopped brownie pieces. On the day of serving, make the Italian meringue. Combine sugar and 200ml water in a small pan and bring to the boil, stirring continuously with a wooden spoon until the sugar dissolves. Reduce the heat to medium and brush the sides of the pan with a clean, wet pastry brush to remove sugar crystals.

Cook until the syrup reaches 115C, the soft ball stage, on a thermometer. This takes 10 to 15 minutes. Begin whisking the egg whites with cream of tartar in a clean, grease-free bowl of an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form.

Meanwhile, bring the sugar syrup to 121C, the hard ball stage. Increase the mixer speed to high and, with the motor running, gradually pour the syrup into the meringue. Beat at medium speed until cooled to room temperature and the meringue is thick and glossy. This takes 15 to 20 minutes.

Scoop the meringue on top of the layered trifle. Use a blow torch to brown the top of the meringue. To serve, sprinkle over the chocolate crumb, freeze-dried cherries and fresh cherries, and serve. The author offers a tip: Remove the serving dish from the table early to ensure you have leftovers to enjoy once everyone has gone.

Just you, the trifle and a spoon post-party. The recipe is tagged as suitable for summer barbecues, party season, comfort food, and quick and easy cooking. It is a foundation recipe for the festive period.