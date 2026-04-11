Katy Steele Unveils 'Undressed': Intimate New EP and Tour

Katy Steele discusses her new EP 'Undressed' with Dylan Lewis, featuring stripped-back versions of Little Birdy tracks and iconic covers. She also talks about revisiting her past with Little Birdy and her upcoming tour.

Katy Steele , the acclaimed singer-songwriter, recently sat down with Double J's Dylan Lewis to discuss her new EP, Undressed , and her upcoming tour. The interview provided a deep dive into Steele's creative process, her reflections on her musical journey, and her reimagining of both her own work and iconic covers. The conversation touched upon her experience revisiting her band, Little Birdy , and the evolution of her music over the years.

This discussion delves into Steele's artistic exploration and personal evolution, highlighting her ability to connect with listeners through intimate and raw performances. \Steele's new EP, Undressed, which will be released on April 24th, embodies a stripped-back approach to music, moving away from a complex production. Rather than creating an entirely new body of work, Steele has breathed new life into some of her favorite tracks and timeless classics that have greatly influenced her as an artist. The EP features a wide selection of songs, encompassing four covers, three reinterpretations of Little Birdy tracks, one previously unreleased song that she wrote years ago, and two reinterpretations of her solo catalogue. Notably, she tackles some of the most celebrated songs of the modern era, including The Smiths' There Is A Light That Never Goes Out, Lou Reed's Perfect Day, Michael Jackson's Ben, and Patti Smith's Because The Night. Alongside reimagined solo tracks, the EP showcases new versions of beloved Little Birdy songs like Beautiful To Me, Relapse, and 2009 single Stay Wild. These renditions are intentionally intimate and raw, offering fans a fresh perspective on the songs they know and love. Steele explains that the approach was liberating, allowing for a more genuine expression of the songs' core emotions. \Revisiting her Little Birdy days through recordings has been a thought-provoking experience for Steele, highlighting the growth in her artistic voice and perspective. She reflects on the beginnings of Little Birdy, the band that catapulted her into the music scene, and how that experience shaped her. The band's rise coincided with her formative years, causing her to learn her craft in the public eye. Recalling the band's big break with the song Relapse in 2003, which charted on the ARIA charts and made it to the top 20 of the Hottest 100, Steele acknowledges the song's special significance, emphasizing its enduring quality. She mentions the first song she ever wrote as the most remembered. Currently, Steele is focusing on a solo career while always keeping the possibility of new music with Little Birdy in the peripheral. While fans may have to wait for another Little Birdy tour, Steele has indicated that she's open to the idea of new music with the band. To support the release of Undressed, Katy Steele will embark on an Australian tour, commencing in Hobart on April 23rd, followed by shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, and Perth. The EP, Undressed, will be released on April 24th





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