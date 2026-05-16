Keaon Koloamatangi rebounds into State of Origin contention after three years out

Keaon Koloamatangi, a South Sydney Rabbitohs footballer, is in the running for a State of Origin recall following his strong performances in recent seasons. Koloamatangi has consistently demonstrated high-quality performances on and off the field, expressing his desire to once again don the iconic Blues jersey and contribute to his team's success.

Three years after his last selection for the NSW Blues, Keaon Koloamatangi is once again in the running for a State of Origin recall. The South Sydney Rabbitohs footballer has consistently demonstrated high-quality performances on the field, despite the Rabbitohs ' inconsistent results in recent seasons.

Koloamatangi has solidified his role in the middle of the field, showcasing his work rate and presence on both ends of the field, elevating his game to a new level. The 28-year-old is eyeing a return to the Blues jersey, expressing his desire to don the iconic jersey of the game and contribute to his team's success.

His consistent performances have earned him a spot in the mix to be named alongside other Rabbitohs stalwarts in the NSW Blues squad for Game One of the 2023 State of Origin series





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Rabbitohs NSW Blues State Of Origin State Of Origin Series South Sydney Rabbitohs Keaon Koloamatangi Max King Payne Haas Addin Fonua-Blake Jacob Saifiti Jackson Ford Lindsay Smith Mitchell Barnett Paul Gallen Isaah Yeo Cameron Murray Latrell Mitchell Campbell Graham

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