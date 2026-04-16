Keating Slams Immigration Policy as 'Racist', Calls Taylor Unworthy of Leadership

Former Prime Minister Paul Keating has fiercely criticized Immigration Minister Angus Taylor's proposed immigration reforms, labeling them as 'racist' and arguing that Taylor is unfit to lead the Liberal Party. Keating also criticized Pauline Hanson's 'dumb bigotry'. Taylor defended the policy, stating it prioritizes Australian values and that Keating is out of touch.

Former Prime Minister Paul Keating has launched a scathing attack on the Coalition's proposed immigration reforms, penned in an explosive letter that labels the policy as an embrace of 'racism'. Keating's missive, issued on Thursday, directly rebukes Immigration Minister Angus Taylor , accusing the Liberal Party of adopting a divisive strategy to win back voters potentially drifting towards Pauline Hanson's One Nation party.

He asserts that the Liberal Party is now 'battling an extreme version of itself,' reverting to what he describes as One Nation's 'default political policy' – which he unequivocally labels as racism. The proposed Coalition changes include making adherence to the Australian Values Statement a mandatory condition for visa holders, mandating English language proficiency for permanent residents, and implementing more rigorous vetting and social media screening for prospective migrants. Keating argues that by embracing these measures, Taylor has disqualified himself from leading a party historically defined by its unifying national values, likening the approach to the 'shabby politics of racism' and invoking the specter of 'Trump ICE-style policies.' He stated, 'Angus Taylor, announcing a policy at primary odds with an immigrant nation, says a Liberal government under his leadership will adopt Trump ICE-style policies to weed and ‘boot out’ people who fail to adhere to ‘national values’ and who are responsible for the erosion of national culture including the Balkanisation of communities.' Keating further criticized Taylor for abandoning the legacy of past Liberal leaders, including Robert Menzies, Harold Holt, Malcolm Fraser, Andrew Peacock, Brendan Nelson, and Malcolm Turnbull. He believes the Coalition's current stance is fundamentally racist and disqualifies Taylor from leadership of a major political party. 'By adopting racism with its shabby appeal to differentiation and primal instincts, Angus Taylor marks himself out as a political leader unworthy of the leadership of a party that has managed Australia for the greater part of the last century, and which celebrated the country’s unifying values,' Keating declared. He expressed dismay at what he perceived as Taylor's 'cowardice' in failing to defend principles that have historically underpinned Australia's strength and that his party once championed. Keating also turned his attention to Pauline Hanson, characterizing her brand of politics as 'dumb bigotry.' He posited that Hanson offers a misleading fantasy of a return to a monoculture in modern Australia, a notion that fails to acknowledge the reality of a continent-sized nation that benefits from multilateralism and the vitality of its neighbors' societies. He added that shunning these influences while disparaging the contributions of migrants is a misguided approach. In response, Angus Taylor dismissed Keating's criticism, suggesting the former Prime Minister is disconnected from the sentiments of mainstream Australians. Taylor stated on X that he had always believed Keating did not truly support Australian values and that this recent statement proved it. 'To suggest it is ‘racist’ to put Australian values at the centre of our immigration policy shows just how out of touch he is with Australians, as is the Labor Party,' Taylor asserted. He defended the Coalition's proposals as necessary due to 'immigration numbers are too high' and 'immigration standards are too low,' emphasizing that 'both must change.' Taylor concluded by urging, 'It’s time for Paul Keating and the Labor Party to put Australians and Australian values first.





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