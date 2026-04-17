Keating Slams Taylor's 'Racial Opportunism' and Liberal Party's Shift to Divisive Politics

Former Prime Minister Paul Keating delivers a scathing critique of Liberal MP Angus Taylor's new immigration policy, accusing the party of resorting to racism and abandoning its historical principles. Keating highlights the presence of John Howard at Taylor's policy launch, labeling him 'Mr Racial Opportunism,' and argues that Taylor's Trump-style immigration proposals are a desperate appeal to base instincts that betray Australia's multicultural identity and inclusive values. The former PM contrasts this approach with the legacy of respected Liberal leaders and warns of the detrimental impact on Australia's social cohesion and international reputation.

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating has sharply criticized Angus Taylor , a prominent Liberal party figure, for what he describes as the party's embrace of racism in its policy approach.

Keating's strong condemnation was particularly aimed at Taylor's recent policy launch, where he outlined plans to implement immigration policies akin to those of the Trump administration's ICE, focusing on identifying and expelling individuals deemed not to uphold national values or contribute to the erosion of national culture. Keating highlighted the presence of John Winston Howard, a former Prime Minister known for his past stances on migration, at Taylor's event, labeling Howard as the embodiment of racial opportunism. Keating argued that this policy direction represents a departure from the core, positive principles traditionally associated with the Liberal party, citing figures like Robert Menzies, Harold Holt, Malcolm Fraser, Andrew Peacock, Brendan Nelson, and Malcolm Turnbull as exemplars of the party's better instincts. He expressed disappointment, as many others did, that Taylor, who was initially seen as a mainstream Liberal capable of appealing to a broader conservative base and countering the appeal of parties like One Nation, has instead chosen a path that relies on divisive rhetoric and appeals to primal instincts. Keating asserted that racism is not only morally reprehensible but also fundamentally illogical, dismissing the idea of inherent differences that would justify such discrimination. He emphasized the historical success of Australia's two-party system in fostering a society built on equality and justice, and lamented the potential damage of policies that reject multiculturalism and the contributions of migrants. Keating characterized Pauline Hanson's political platform as a flawed fantasy of a return to monoculture, a notion he believes is incompatible with Australia's scale and its position within a globalized world. He concluded by expressing deep disappointment in what he perceives as Taylor's lack of courage in failing to champion the very principles of inclusivity and national strength that the Liberal party has historically advocated, suggesting that Taylor's actions risk undermining Australia's reputation and identity. The broader implications of Taylor's policy are seen as a desperate attempt to win back voters from right-wing populist movements, potentially at the expense of Australia's multicultural ethos and its standing on the international stage





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