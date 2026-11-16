Isaac Heeney and Chad Warner speak after police clear Swans players of sexual assault allegations

Sydney Swans stars Isaac Heeney and Chad Warner have spoken publicly for the first time since being cleared by police over sexual assault allegations involving three exotic dancers. Victoria Police decided not to proceed with criminal charges due to insufficient evidence.

Sydney Swans stars Isaac Heeney and Chad Warner have spoken publicly for the first time since being cleared by police over sexual assault allegations. The players were cleared along with James Jordon and North Melbourne recruit Nick Blakey.

Warner said he was keen to repay the people who had stuck by him during the police investigation. Heeney said he was feeling better. Three exotic dancers alleged they were sexually assaulted and touched inappropriately without consent after being engaged to perform in one of the players hotel rooms. The incident occurred after the team round 23 win against Essendon in August.

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Victoria Police Drop Criminal Charges

A five-line media statement from Victoria Police on Friday, issued after the women were told the outcome, brought an end to the inquiry. Following a thorough investigation and based on legal advice, Victoria Police will not proceed with criminal charges due to insufficient evidence, it read. Heeney and Warner were spotted doing running drills with teammates Matt Roberts, James Rowbottom and Justin McInerney in the rain at Centennial Park next door to the Swans Moore Park training base on Monday.

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Asked how it felt being cleared by police, Heeney told 7NEWS: As you would imagine, I think. While Warner said, the ones that stuck by me, I am keen to repay them back, so it will be good. Swans player Riley Bice, retired teammate Taylor Adams and a mystery man, who were also in the room that night, had already been told by police they were against the men, with that process continuing to unfold.

The women are also pursuing potential civil legal action. First-to-fourth players will return to the club for the start of pre-season next Monday, with senior players such as Heeney and Warner not due back until later, though most senior players choose to return earlier. First-team stars Errol Gulden and Brodie Grundy have already begun training.

Swans Chief Addresses Player Return

On Friday, Swans chief executive Matthew Pavlich had confirmed the club was still working on the right time to reintegrate Jordon, Warner and Heeney back into the club. This is not a day for anyone to really celebrate, Pavlich said in response to the police statement confirming no action would be taken against the players.

We are still looking very hard at the program and understanding where we need to get better in the future and examining that in really, really thorough detail. So for us, there is work to be done, a lot of work to be done, but we are up for that work, and I can guarantee everyone out there that we will be doing everything we can to restore the standards and behaviors that this club has held for a long period of time.