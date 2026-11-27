One Nation says it will vote against the Coalition's plan to lease Melbourne Water's sewage treatment plants and pipes for 90 years. The plan, announced two days before the election, would raise 9.2 billion dollars.

One Nation has vowed to block the Coalition's plan to lease Melbourne Water's sewage assets for 90 years, throwing the policy into doubt just two days before the Victorian election.

More than 1.89 million voters had already cast their ballots when the plan was revealed. The plan would lease the Western and Eastern sewage treatment plants, nine pumping stations and 400 kilometres of sewerage pipes. The Coalition says the 90-year lease would deliver an immediate 9.2 billion dollars to reduce Victoria's net debt. One Nation's Victorian leader, Warren Pickering, confirmed on Friday his party would vote against any enabling legislation needed for the lease.

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One Nation Leader Warren Pickering Opposes Sewerage Lease

He said a 90-year lease was privatisation in all but name and would lead to poorer services and affordability. Pickering told reporters: We want Victorians to understand every time a Victorian flushes the toilet or builds the bathtub up, or turns on the dishwasher, they will be paying more. He pointed to water privatisation in the United Kingdom, saying it led to higher household bills, under-investment and raw sewage discharged into rivers and onto beaches.

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Pickering said essential infrastructure built and paid for by generations of Victorians should not be leased for nearly a century. We know what happens with these private operators, they prioritise shareholders over long-term public interest, service standards and affordability, he said. He said a strong vote for One Nation on Saturday would give the party the numbers to give Wilson's plan the flush and keep these assets in public hands.

Pauline Hanson's party is expected to hold the balance of power in the upper house and could pick up lower house seats, polling about 20 per cent of primary votes. One Nation's federal leader, Pauline Hanson, campaigned with Pickering and accused Wilson of lying to the people.

Pauline Hanson Accuses Wilson of Lying to Voters

She said governments have to stop selling off the assets of the people of Victoria, and One Nation would stop this if it had the opportunity to hold the balance of power in either house. Liberal leader Jess Wilson denied the plan was akin to privatisation. She said there would be no change to water bills and the lease would save 9.2 billion dollars to pay down state debt.

She said she had been referencing the entire privatisation of Melbourne Water when she ruled it out in August. Wilson said: That's not what we're doing. We are looking at the long-term lease of the sewerage asset owner. Asked if One Nation's threat put the policy under a cloud, she said if the Coalition won government she would seek legal advice on how to structure the lease, including whether it would need to pass legislation.

Wilson also said she was not really interested in taking lectures from One Nation, who haven't costed a single policy. Legislation was needed when the Andrews government leased the Port of Melbourne for 50 years, a deal that reaped 9.7 billion dollars. Premier Ben Carroll said it was not leadership for Wilson to make the commitment two days before the election and after more than 1.5 million people had already voted.

Premier Ben Carroll Criticizes Timing of Coalition Costings

He pointed to an ABC interview in August when Wilson said the opposition had never considered privatisation of Melbourne Water's assets. Carroll told reporters: You can't say just three months ago, sitting in an ABC studio, I won't touch Melbourne Water, and then five minutes to midnight, when more than 50 per cent of Victorians have voted, say, I'm going to privatise it. This calls into question her integrity, her fitness for office. Labor released its final costings on Thursday.

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Carroll committed to making it compulsory for political parties to release election costings before early voting opens if Labor is re-elected. He also committed to releasing Labor's costings before early voting begins should the party be re-elected. The former Victorian ombudsman, Deborah Glass, who now chairs Transparency International Australia, said releasing costings two days before the election did not allow voters enough time to weigh up promises before casting their vote.

She said mandating release by a fixed date would provide voters with information needed to make informed decisions, enhance trust and reduce misinformation. The Coalition's costings included two other privatisations: the sale of development air rights above Richmond train station, and a further sell-down of the state's remaining stake in VicRoads from 19 per cent to 5 per cent. The sewerage lease underpins the Liberals' pledge to reduce Victoria's net debt.

Hanson Defends Decision Not to Independently Cost Policies

Wilson denied the costings for her party's policies had been released too late. She said Labor had not fostered a single policy that made big commitments around reducing taxes, and it was not responsible for them to actually cost their policy. Hanson defended One Nation's decision not to independently cost its own policies. She said the party had not had an opportunity to be part of government, and did not have the resources or ability to get anything costed.

When asked why the party had not sought costing from the independent Parliamentary Budget Office, Hanson said: We are not making promises until we see what debt this state is in. You don't make policies until you know what you've got in your pocket. How do we know what they have signed us up for? The election will be held on Saturday, with polls pointing to a Coalition victory.

One Nation's stance means the lease plan may fail if the party holds the balance of power and votes against enabling legislation in parliament.