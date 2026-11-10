Kemi Badenoch Restates £36bn Welfare Cuts Plan in Central London Speech

Kemi Badenoch repeated her £36bn welfare cuts plan in central London, saying terminally ill claimants past retirement age would keep benefits. Critics question the costings.

Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative Party leader, used a speech in central London on a Tuesday morning at 10.30am to restate her plan for £36bn in welfare cuts. The Conservatives first set out that £36bn figure at their party conference last month, so the London event was a repeat of an announcement the audience had already heard. According to the account of the speech, the audience was made up of people of an age and a wealth that the writer says had no reason to be at work at that hour, and they responded with whoops and cheers as Badenoch approached the lectern.

In the speech, Badenoch said people who were terminally ill and well past retirement age would still receive benefits. The writer describes this as a token nod to compassion, arguing that the carve-out did little to soften the broader message for other claimants. The remarks came shortly after MPs returned from a five-day mini-recess, which the writer notes was a short break for Parliament before the return to business.

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Kemi Badenoch Restates the £36bn Welfare Savings Plan

The central proposal is a £36bn reduction in welfare spending, which Badenoch presented again in full in London. The speech also referred to a £0.1bn figure taken from the welfare budget, a number the writer says was included to suggest that the overall plan had been costed in detail.

The writer contends that the Conservatives did not derive the numbers from a detailed exercise and suggests the costings lack credibility. The column argues that opposition parties rarely have their fiscal plans taken seriously, and that the repeated announcement was designed to make the savings look more solid than they are. Helen Whately was also present at the earlier event, where she was described as talking through the numbers, although the writer says she skipped the figures that mattered most, including the growth of the welfare bill under the Conservatives.

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The column notes that the welfare bill almost doubled while the Conservatives were in government, a fact the writer says rarely features when the party outlines its cuts agenda. The writer suggests that it is far easier to propose cuts to the welfare bill when a party is in opposition than when it is responsible for the spending itself.

Competing Views on Badenoch's Welfare Rhetoric

Critics, including the columnist, argue that Badenoch's language about disabled people is dismissive. The column paraphrases her as saying that most disabled people sit at home, that welfare claimants should leave the house and start walking, and that they should find a job even if there are few available. The writer says these remarks reflect a poor understanding of disability and of the barriers people face when seeking work.

The column also draws on Badenoch's use of a double amputee who ran a marathon as an example, suggesting that a single amputee should therefore be able to run a double marathon. The writer mocks this comparison and says it ignores the real costs and needs of people with disabilities. The column further paraphrases Badenoch as suggesting that people with anxiety and panic attacks should use their spare time to build a billion-pound startup, a line the writer treats as evidence of a dismissive attitude toward mental health.

The column also highlights a contrast inside the Conservative Party. It states that Badenoch's approval ratings continue to poll considerably higher than those of the Tory party itself. The writer describes her shadow cabinet of around twenty members in unflattering terms, arguing that the team lacks a clear public identity and that the leader stands out against it.

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Nigel Farage is referenced in the column only as a comparison, with the writer saying that Badenoch holds press conferences almost as often as Farage does. The writer argues that frequent pressers are one of the few ways she can gain attention, and that they also highlight the distance between her and the rest of her shadow cabinet.

Impact on Welfare Claimants and Upcoming Announcements

For welfare claimants, the speech signalled a tougher environment in which benefits are under sustained pressure. The writer warns that people relying on payments could face what the column calls a rude wake-up call, while the exemption for people who were terminally ill and well past retirement age was the only protection mentioned in the speech.

The column predicts that the Conservatives may hold another press conference before Christmas to re-announce the costings. The writer says the party's approach is unlikely to succeed because the public does not take the costings of an opposition party seriously, and adds that the third attempt to present the plan is unlikely to be the last. The column's central prediction is that the welfare cuts will continue to be restated rather than delivered as a costed policy in the near term.