Ken Hinkley Emerges as Tasmania's Coach Frontrunner

Former Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has emerged as the frontrunner to be Tasmania’s inaugural coach, according to Channel 7’s Caroline Wilson. Hinkley finished up as Power coach at the end of last year after 13 seasons in charge.

Former Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has emerged as the frontrunner to be Tasmania ’s inaugural coach, according to Channel 7’s Caroline Wilson. Hinkley finished up as Power coach at the end of last year after 13 seasons in charge.

The 59-year-old has seamlessly stepped into a commentary role this year, but still has the desire to be a senior coach. Former Collingwood great and coach Nathan Buckley has long been seen as the leading candidate for Tasmania when they enter the league in 2028, while Sydney premiership coach John Longmire is also in the mix. But Wilson reports that Hinkley is now the frontrunner, and that the list building bonus of $5m will likely be spread over five players.

“If I had to call it tonight, I would say that Ken Hinkley will be the inaugural coach of the Tasmanian Devils,” she said on The Agenda Setters. “He’s not over the line, but he has been having repeated conversations with Tasmania bosses. He met with Brendon Gale and other bosses in Melbourne last week.

“He is by no means over the line, but he has emerged, in my view as favourite. “As the board has ratified recently, the list build philosophy. Slightly different to the way it was going to look, as you know they get $5million to sign players over the first two years.

“The view now is that money will be spread over five players. The blend of youth and experience, and these franchise players that the club is going to bring in, according to – I’m told – Brendon Gale and his board, heavily favours Ken Hinkley.

“John Longmire is still very much in the frame, as is the early favourite Nathan Buckley, who has declared he wants to coach Tasmania. “Ironically, Bucks would have got the job last September had Melbourne (offered him the job), because Tasmania would have pounced. ” Wilson added that she is confident Hinkley definitely wants to coach again, and that an appointment could be made as early as June.

Hinkley immediately addressed the report on radio, saying he has met with the Gale, but remained coy.

“I’m not in one way saying that I’m going to be a coach again or I’m not going to be a coach again, all I’m saying is right now I’ll give you every bit of help or advice I can offer to help that football club when it starts up, which is two years away. ” he said on SEN. But Wilson quickly doubled down, saying the role will begin at the end of this year.

“It’s not two years away, Tasmania want their coach to be on board by the end of this year,” she rebutted. “So Ken, it’s six months away. My view is that they like what they see in you and you like what you see in them and you want to coach again. It’s a very relevant report and I look forward to watch this place.

” Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes, who played under Hinkley, said the coach must see premiership potential in Tasmania’s first five years.

“It says to me that he believes that Tassie can win inside five years. And I’m talking about winner premiership. So there is something that is still there for Ken, having not achieved it,” Cornes said.

“I reckon that’s changed the goalposts on where he sees his future. So he’s about to turn 60. There is still an itch there that needs to be scratched, and that is winning a premiership.

“If he takes this job, he believes that Tassie can do this probably quicker than any other team has ever done it before. And it’s exciting





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ken Hinkley Tasmania Coach Port Adelaide Nathan Buckley John Longmire List Building Bonus Tasmanian Devils Brendon Gale Melbourne SEN The Agenda Setters Premiership Potential Tasmania's First Five Years

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